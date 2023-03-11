APD arrest 6 juveniles wanted in connection with series of aggravated robberies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit arrested six juveniles wanted in connection with a series of aggravated robberies that occurred from March 4 to March 5, APD said in a news release.

Officers responded to a total of nine aggravated robberies, which resulted in two reported victims, the release said. Additionally, police said shots were fired during most incidents, and one victim was shot during one of them. According to police, the victim was in stable condition.

The aggravated robbery cases are listed below:

March 4 at 8:32 p.m. – 2030 E Oltorf Street

March 4 at 9:01 p.m. – 7207 E Riverside Drive

March 4 at 9:15 p.m. – 2400 Anken Drive

March 4 at 10:20 p.m. – 7200 Cameron Road

March 4 at 10:50 p.m. – 1210 Parker Lane

March 4 at 10:45 p.m. – 3828 N IH 35 SVRD

March 5 at 9:40 p.m. – 5313 Manor Road

March 5 at 9:57 p.m. – 6307 Cameron Road

March 5 at 10:41 p.m. – 4717 Nuckols Crossing

On March 6, officers found one of the suspect vehicles that was seen on surveillance video at one of the robberies, the release said.

An officer attempted a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle, but the driver kept going and would not stop, according to police. Two people got out of the car in the area of Montopolis Drive and Fairway Street, and officers were able to detain both juvenile suspects.

Later that day, members from the Violent Crimes Task Force found two more stolen vehicles used in the robberies, the release said. Officers arrested one suspect and three others riding in both vehicles.

As a result of the investigation, one juvenile suspect was charged for participating in all of the robberies, and the other fives juvenile suspects face the charges listed below:

Juvenile 1: 19 counts of Aggravated Robbery

19 counts of Aggravated Robbery Juvenile 2: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Evading in a Motor Vehicle

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Evading in a Motor Vehicle Juvenile 3: Evading on Foot

Evading on Foot Juvenile 4: Criminal Trespass in a Motor Vehicle

Criminal Trespass in a Motor Vehicle Juvenile 5: Criminal Trespass in a Motor Vehicle

Criminal Trespass in a Motor Vehicle Juvenile 6: Criminal Trespass in a Motor Vehicle

Anyone with any information is urged to contact APD’s Robbery unit at (512) 974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477

