Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
KXAN

APD arrest 6 juveniles wanted in connection with series of aggravated robberies

By Erica Pauda,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q7kpn_0lF7N3t800

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit arrested six juveniles wanted in connection with a series of aggravated robberies that occurred from March 4 to March 5, APD said in a news release.

Officers responded to a total of nine aggravated robberies, which resulted in two reported victims, the release said. Additionally, police said shots were fired during most incidents, and one victim was shot during one of them. According to police, the victim was in stable condition.

The aggravated robbery cases are listed below:

  • March 4 at 8:32 p.m. – 2030 E Oltorf Street
  • March 4 at 9:01 p.m. – 7207 E Riverside Drive
  • March 4 at 9:15 p.m. – 2400 Anken Drive
  • March 4 at 10:20 p.m. – 7200 Cameron Road
  • March 4 at 10:50 p.m. – 1210 Parker Lane
  • March 4 at 10:45 p.m. – 3828 N IH 35 SVRD
  • March 5 at 9:40 p.m. – 5313 Manor Road
  • March 5 at 9:57 p.m. – 6307 Cameron Road
  • March 5 at 10:41 p.m. – 4717 Nuckols Crossing

On March 6, officers found one of the suspect vehicles that was seen on surveillance video at one of the robberies, the release said.

An officer attempted a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle, but the driver kept going and would not stop, according to police. Two people got out of the car in the area of Montopolis Drive and Fairway Street, and officers were able to detain both juvenile suspects.

Later that day, members from the Violent Crimes Task Force found two more stolen vehicles used in the robberies, the release said. Officers arrested one suspect and three others riding in both vehicles.

As a result of the investigation, one juvenile suspect was charged for participating in all of the robberies, and the other fives juvenile suspects face the charges listed below:

  • Juvenile 1: 19 counts of Aggravated Robbery
  • Juvenile 2: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Evading in a Motor Vehicle
  • Juvenile 3: Evading on Foot
  • Juvenile 4: Criminal Trespass in a Motor Vehicle
  • Juvenile 5: Criminal Trespass in a Motor Vehicle
  • Juvenile 6: Criminal Trespass in a Motor Vehicle

Anyone with any information is urged to contact APD’s Robbery unit at (512) 974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Austin, TX newsLocal Austin, TX
Family of man fatally shot sues APD officers for wrongful death, excessive force
Austin, TX15 hours ago
Arrest warrant issued for another suspect in Austin street takeovers
Austin, TX1 day ago
APD looking for suspect who attacked man in his 80s at restaurant
Austin, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Killeen man arrested for murder, bond set at $1M
Killeen, TX15 hours ago
Teen, juvenile in police custody after armed robbery in Seguin
Seguin, TX1 day ago
APD: Man accused of stabbing wife in north Austin homicide
Austin, TX1 day ago
APD arrests man wanted in connection with series of cellphone store robberies
Austin, TX2 days ago
Two teens arrested in robbery of Seguin grocery store, police say
Seguin, TX1 day ago
Man arrested over series of armed robberies at 6 Austin cellphone stores
Austin, TX2 days ago
Pflugerville police looking for missing man with disabilities
Pflugerville, TX13 hours ago
2 teens, 2 juveniles arrested in string of robberies in Hays County
Austin, TX2 days ago
Police investigate suspicious death of North Austin woman
Austin, TX18 hours ago
Police identify 21-year-old killed in NW Austin motorcycle crash
Austin, TX13 hours ago
Family of man fatally shot by police in January announcing lawsuit against APD
Austin, TX2 days ago
1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in north Austin
Austin, TX1 day ago
UT Austin staff member assaulted, robbed on campus
Austin, TX14 hours ago
Scams claiming your loved one is in jail makes its way around Central Texas again
Austin, TX1 day ago
Man with nearly 30 active warrants arrested in connection with commercial burglaries, APD says
Austin, TX5 days ago
Drunk driver hits ambulance, sends two ATCEMS medics to hospital
Austin, TX2 days ago
Overnight fire burns east Austin apartment complex
Austin, TX22 hours ago
Lockhart man found not guilty of murder, aggravated assault after May 2021 incident
Lockhart, TX4 days ago
1 dead after vehicle-motorcycle crash in northwest Austin, ATCEMS says
Austin, TX2 days ago
Friend recalls horrific murder of Mark Kilroy
Austin, TX2 days ago
Person rescued after falling into 7-foot hole in downtown Austin
Austin, TX21 hours ago
Man, 22, indicted in connection with death of Schertz man whose body was found 18 months after he disappeared
Schertz, TX5 days ago
Crash in Elgin leaves 1 dead, 4 others hurt
Elgin, TX2 days ago
Miss old Austin? Buy memorabilia from this vending machine
Austin, TX1 day ago
Pedestrian hit, killed on FM 969 near Regency Drive
Austin, TX5 days ago
Affidavit: Killeen woman uses boyfriend’s truck to intentionally runover his ex-girlfriend
Killeen, TX7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy