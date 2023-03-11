Open in App
North Dakota State
KX News

Ag & Energy: Global food strategy

By Joe Rinaldi,

5 days ago

( KXNET ) — North Dakota depends on ag exports to fuel our state’s economy. However, the rest of the world depends on the food we grow as well.

In Friday’s Eye on Ag & Energy, how the federal government is working to help solve hunger, thanks to practices right here in our state.

According to North Dakota Living, we distribute wheat, peas, honey, flaxseed, and beans to the rest of the world.

We are actually the number one producing state for exporting dry edible beans. This is good for malnourished countries because beans are high in protein.

North Dakota National Guard hosts JOC training session

The U.S. Aid works with the USDA and other global organizations to purchase our food and distribute them, especially to countries struggling with hunger.

They are also investing more in programs, like Feed the Future, to develop worldwide agriculture that’s rich in protein and fiber, and they’re using states like North Dakota as precedent.

“With new investments and a new strategy, feed the future aims to contribute to a 20% reduction in poverty and stunting in target countries over the next five years,” said USAID Administrator, Samantha Power.

U.S. Aid says agriculture is the foundation of any economy, and with agriculture, trade grows, poverty decreases, and overall health improves.

