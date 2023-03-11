Peterson: Iowa State men's basketball loses to Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Moving on.

Now that Iowa State’s Big 12 Tournament is history, it’s look-ahead time. Now, the players can talk about what lies ahead, which is a second trip in a row to the NCAA Tournament.

Sure, Friday’s 71-58 loss against fourth-ranked Kansas in the Big 12’s semifinal round at T-Mobile Center was discouraging to a team that opened the tournament with its third straight win against Baylor. But what happened in a very boisterous arena wasn’t the end of the world.

Coach T.J. Otzelberger’s gritty and determined team could be seeded fifth when Selection Sunday airs at 5 p.m. Sunday on CBS. That’s good. It’s an improvement from last season’s No. 11 seeding that ended in the Sweet 16.

What must happen for this team to make a similar run?

That’s always a crapshoot at this time of year. There’s so many factors, the most important being matchups.

That being the case, let’s start out with what happened Friday, and what it could mean moving forward for a team whose record fell to 19-13, but first, these words from the coach.

"As down as we feel about not being successful (Friday), Kansas might be the overall No. 1 seed," Otzelberger said. "Coming into the (NCAA) Tournament, we're in a good place, and you know when we leave here, we’re not playing a Big 12 team, so that’s a good feeling."

From a defensive pressure standpoint, Iowa State met its match

Kansas forced nine turnovers in the first 10 minutes, and 11 during the first half while leading 33-25. The Jayhawks forced 22 for the game.

Like the Cyclones do, the Jayhawks double-teamed on the wings. They helped inside. During the first half, Kansas did it better.

"I thought there were a lot of 50-50 opportunities that we could have done a better job on," said Gabe Kalscheur, who scored 8 points.

Iowa State’s pressure was solid, too, forcing Kansas to turn the ball over 17 times.

"Sometimes it seemed were so close to getting to some of those 50-50 balls," said freshman point guard Tamin Lipsey. "We were right there, but sometimes we just couldn't make the play that we needed to make."

Iowa State's rebounding continued to be solid, out-doing Kansas on the boards 18-12 during the initial 20 minutes, and 33-28 for the game. That was a continuation of Thursday’s quarterfinal-round win against Baylor, in which the Cyclones won the board battle 44-17. That included getting 21 offensive rebounds – four more than the Bears’ overall total.

"We've got to be the aggressor," said senior center Osun Osunniyi. "We were (on Friday) most of the time. It's the times we weren't that hurt us."

Kansas led most of the way, but couldn’t put away Iowa State until late

That’s because of the Cyclones’ defense, and because Holmes (16 points) and Robert Jones (11 points) were keeping Iowa State in the game.

Holmes scored from the perimeter, while Jones did all of his damage, as usual, under the basket.

Iowa State deserves credit for hanging with the Jayhawks, who have a shot at being the No. 1 overall NCAA Tournament seed. They hung with the Jayhawks, once they got Jalen Wilson cooled off.

"We’ve always got to be the team’s that the aggressor that plays harder and dictates things," Otzelberger said. "They were too comfortable at the start. They got the loose balls, and we didn’t do a good job getting to Wilson early."

Wilson scored 15 points in the opening half for Kansas and finished the night with 25.

Win-win situation for Iowa State?

Absolutely.

The Cyclones got back to where they need to be, after going through a rough patch that included four losses in a row. They did it with consecutive wins against Baylor.

Losing against Kansas in the Big 12 tourney wasn’t the plan, but now that It happened, look at it this way:

Iowa State gets an extra day off before opening the NCAA Tournament. Teams that play on Thursday travel on Tuesday. Teams that play Friday travel Wednesday.

Sure, winning was preferred, but Iowa State’s alternative isn’t too shabby, either.

Kalscheur is entering the NCAA Tournament on a 3-point shooting surge

The Cyclones senior came into Friday’s game having made 16 of his last 31 3-point shots for 51.6%. Against Kansas, he was 2-for-5 from deep, including 2-of-3 in the first half.

“It’s March,” Kalscheur said. “I’ve been telling myself to live in the moment. There’s really no pressure. I’ve worked for this.”

Otzelberger on Bill Self: He always treated me well

The Kansas coach missed his second game in a row Friday while recuperating from what doctors termed “standard procedure.” Longtime Self assistant Norm Roberts coached.

“Coach Self did not suffer a heart attack as reported by some media," according to a statement from the university.

“Coach Self has always treated me well. I respect him and respect their program,” Otzelberger said. “I certainly want to wish him the best. I texted him...letting him know we're keeping him in our thoughts and prayers.

“For all of us, (coaching) takes a lot out of everybody. There's a lot of time demands, and you hope that everybody is doing everything they can. You wish everybody the best, but you also know it takes its toll. We'll continue to keep (Self) in our thoughts and prayers, and hope that he's able to be healthy and return soon."

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, and on Twitter

