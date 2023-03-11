Open in App
Durham, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

Duke basketball beats Miami, clinches spot in ACC Tournament championship

By Rodd Baxley, The Fayetteville Observer,

5 days ago

GREENSBORO – Duke basketball will play for its 22nd ACC Tournament championship at Greensboro Coliseum.

Following a humbling 22-point beatdown at Miami in early February, the 21st-ranked Blue Devils dished out some revenge in an 85-78 win against the 14th-ranked Hurricanes on Friday.

Duke (25-8) will carry a season-long eight-game winning streak into the title game against Virginia on Saturday (8:30 p.m., ESPN). The Blue Devils have more wins (109) and titles (21) than any program in ACC Tournament history.

In a game that had a championship feel, Duke never trailed in the second half and had five players finish in double figures. Kyle Filipowski (17 points, 11 rebounds), Dariq Whitehead (16 points), Tyrese Proctor (15 points), Mark Mitchell (14 points) and Jeremy Roach (13 points) led the way.

Tyrese Proctor, Dariq Whitehead level up

Freshman duo Tyrese Proctor and Dariq Whitehead surpassed their season scoring averages early in the second half, taking Duke’s offense to a new level.

Proctor, who entered Friday’s game averaging 9.2 points per game, had 11 points – including a trio of 3s – with 16 minutes left, reaching double figures for the fifth game in a row. It’s the first time this season Proctor has drained three treys in consecutive games. He had 11 points and 10 assists in Duke’s 96-69 rout of Pitt on Thursday.

Whitehead, who missed eight games this season because of injuries, had 11 points with 14 minutes left in the second half. He averaged 8.0 points in his first 24 games before reaching double digits Friday for the first time since Feb. 18 at Syracuse. He had multiple 3s for the first time since that game in New York.

Duke, Miami trade buckets in first half

A high-octane first half featured a lot of offense and 12 lead changes between the Blue Devils and Hurricanes. When one team would make a run, the other would answer with a scoring spurt of its own. The Blue Devils got the final run, 8-2, and led 41-36 at halftime.

After trailing 40-26 at halftime in February’s loss at Miami, Duke got off to a much better start Friday with Proctor and Whitehead scoring eight points each to lead the Blue Devils, who shot 58% in the first 20 minutes.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke basketball beats Miami, clinches spot in ACC Tournament championship

