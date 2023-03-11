Shakira Holds Hands With Kids Milan, 10, & Sasha, 8 In NYC: Photos

Image Credit: WavyPeter / SplashNews

Mom and sons night out! Colombian singer Shakira, 46, took some time off from work to take her two kids: Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, to the M&M store in New York City on Friday. For the nighttime outing, the “TQG” songstress rocked a monochromatic black look that featured leather pants, a t-shirt, and a fuzzy hooded sweater. She completed the ensemble with platform Converse sneakers, a Balenciaga purse, and a baseball cap.

Shakira & her sons, Milan and Sasha, in New York City on Mar. 10. (WavyPeter / SplashNews)

Meanwhile, her sons opted for casual outfits to match their A-lister momma. Milan rocked a denim button top with a grey puffer jacket and sweats, while his brother, Sasha, opted for a multi-patterned grey sweatsuit. Shakira shares her sons with her ex, Gerard Piqué, 36. Notably, the “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” record-breaker and her little ones were spotted arriving at JFK airport in New York on Mar. 8.

On Thursday, the blonde bombshell rocked a cozy, yet chic, look that featured a rose-patterned puffer coat and Dolce & Gabbana cap. That day, Shakira sported the exact same black Balenciaga bucket bag that she did on Friday, which she also paired with similar platform sneakers. She completed the ensemble with black sunglasses and ripped jeans while she escorted her sons out of the busy international airport.

Shakira rocked a black fuzzy sweater and leather pants with her sons on Mar. 10. (WavyPeter / SplashNews)

Shakira’s recent outings in New York come amid her impressive 14 Guinness World Records, as reported by Billboard. At this time, her song with DJ Bizarrap, 24, which was released on Jan. 11, has become the “most streamed Latin track on Spotify in 24 hours” with a total of 14,393,324 streams. Woah! In addition, the “BZRP Music Sessions #53” breakup anthem has generated over 63,000,000 views on YouTube (in 24 hours) with 411 million in total. Shakira is now a 17-time Guinness World Records title holder, per the music outlet.

The music legend’s recent success comes just nine months after her split from the retired soccer player, as they called it quits last June. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the couple’s official statement read at the time. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” Shakira and her former beau were first linked in 2011 but parted ways after 11 years due to his reported cheating scandal with Clara Chia Marti.

Not only did the Grammy-winner release the diss track with Bizarrap, but she later released a hit song with Karol G, seemingly also about her ex. Karol, 32, and Shakira’s song “TQG” now has over 195 million views and counting on YouTube. And although the 5’2″ star has revealed she is focusing on being single at this time, Gerard has since gone Instagram official with Clara as of Jan. 25 (see photo here). “I’ve always been very emotionally dependent [on men] – I have to confess this. I was in love with love,” Shakira told Canal Estrellas, via PEOPLE on Feb. 28. “One way or another, I’ve managed to learn it from another perspective and feel that I’ll be fine on my own.”