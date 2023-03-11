Open in App
Memphis, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis basketball outlasts UCF thanks to performances from Kendric Davis, DeAndre Williams

By Jason Munz, Memphis Commercial Appeal,

5 days ago

FORT WORTH, Texas − Kendric Davis and DeAndre Williams .

It has been an all too familiar template for the success Memphis basketball has had this season. On Friday, in the quarterfinals of the AAC Tournament, it worked like it never has before.

Davis and Williams carried the Tigers to a 81-76 win over UCF at Dickies Arena in the quarterfinals, combining for 68 points to lead their team to the Quad 2 victory. Williams led the way with 35 points, a new season-high and four points shy of tying his career-high. He also hauled in 13 rebounds. Davis put up 33 points and seven assists. No other player for the Tigers (24-8) had a field goal after Chandler Lawson's layup put them up 32-25 with 3:16 left in the first half.

Tiger teammates dropping 30-plus in the same game has not happened since Jan. 7, 1971, when Larry Finch and Don Holcomb scored 34 and 31 points respectively in a 102-87 win over Bradley.

It is the second win against UCF in less than a month. The Knights (18-14) kept it close, erasing a 10-point halftime deficit and taking a 1-point lead with 11:21 to play.

The Tigers will face Tulane Saturday (4 p.m., ESPN2) in the semifinals.

Defense equals offense

The Knights lived a little too dangerously Friday. A little too care-free with the ball, they were already playing with fire to a degree against a Memphis team that came into the tournament ranked 23rd in steal percentage.

The Tigers burned UCF, especially in the first half. The Knights committed 12 turnovers (six by point guard Darius Johnson) and Memphis cashed in, scoring 14 points as a direct result.

New starting lineup

In its third game against UCF this season, Memphis coach Penny Hardaway deployed his third different starting five.

Following four straight games with Davis, Williams, Elijah McCadden, Jayden Hardaway and Chandler Lawson, the Tigers swapped Hardaway for Malcolm Dandridge. That combination gave Memphis more of a size advantage against the Knights' tough post duo of Hendricks and Michael Durr.

It didn't help much in the rebounding department, as UCF won that battle in the first half, 22-13. But the Tigers locked Hendricks and Durr up elsewhere, as that tandem combined for just eight points in a total of 31 minutes in the first half.

Trouble on the glass

Memphis' rebounding problems weren't limited to the first half.

UCF owned the boards the majority of the game. With less than five minutes left in the game, the Knights were plus-16. UCF gave the Tigers fits especially on the offensive glass, where they held a 15-4 advantage with 4:05 remaining in the game.

The Knights made the most of it, too, scoring 19 second-chance points compared to Memphis' two.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com

