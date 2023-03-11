North Fork resident fears losing everything after evacuation

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The storm is forcing some residents to evacuate and shelter in place.

Joseph, who did not want to give his last name, is the last resident to leave his neighborhood in North Fork after the Madera County Sheriff’s Office put out a mandatory evacuation order for a handful of homes east of Church Street along Willow Creek.

“Last month the water came up right to the road, we moved everything out we put everything back in, and now this flood,” said Joseph.

He says he can’t even remember how many times he’s had to evacuate because of flooding but says each time it takes a toll.

“I lost everything that last time, this is like 5 times I’ve lost everything down to nothing, I can’t start over again, I’m old,“ Joseph continued.

He was forced to get out quickly grabbing all he could carry and take with him.

Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue says with more rain expected and snow melt in the forecast everyone needs to keep an eye out.

“As the snow continues to melt and the brunt of the storm moves through the area, those two factors are gonna cause the waters everywhere in Madera county to rise,” said Pogue.

