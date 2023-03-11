Wilmington record-setting season ends in state playoffs

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Despite leading at halftime, Wilmington girls basketball could not withstand a huge second-half run from Our Lady of Sacred Heart as they fell in the program’s first-ever state playoff game, 60-42.

In the first half, Wilmington sophomore Lia Krarup sparked a 9-2 Greyhounds run to start the game. View extended highlights from the Hounds’ run above.

That run would result in a 28-22 halftime lead for Wilmington before Sacred Heart turned it on in the second half, outscoring the Hounds 38-14.

Sacred Heart improves to 17-8 with the win and advances in the Class 3A playoffs.

After the loss, Wilmington ends the season with a 21-5 record and earned their first playoff trip in program history.

