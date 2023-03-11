Wilmington record-setting season ends in state playoffs

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Despite leading at halftime, Wilmington girls basketball could not withstand a huge second-half run from Our Lady of Sacred Heart as they fell in the program’s first-ever state playoff game, 60-42.
In the first half, Wilmington sophomore Lia Krarup sparked a 9-2 Greyhounds run to start the game. View extended highlights from the Hounds’ run above. D-10 champs Grove City fall in first round of state playoffs to Hampton
That run would result in a 28-22 halftime lead for Wilmington before Sacred Heart turned it on in the second half, outscoring the Hounds 38-14.
Sacred Heart improves to 17-8 with the win and advances in the Class 3A playoffs.
After the loss, Wilmington ends the season with a 21-5 record and earned their first playoff trip in program history. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0