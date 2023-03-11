Marine Corps Trials serves as healing space for wounded warriors

The Marine Corps Trials are wrapping up today after a two-week run.

It's more than just athletic events for the servicemembers, it's a way for our wounded warriors to heal.

Behind every bow and arrow at trials is a Marine on the road to recovery.

"How I got here wasn't by choice. I think that's the hardest part. Nobody chooses to break. No one chooses to break," said 1st Lt. Christina Valentine.

Valentine is a recovering service member. She's part of the wounded warrior battalion, which helps service members heal to either get out of the military or head back to the fleet.

"My main diagnosis is bulimia - with that there's major depressive disorder, there's a general anxiety disorder, and on the other hand is post-traumatic stress disorder," said Valentine.

She said participating in the trials gets her out of bed in the morning. For her, archery became a meditative skill.

"Because you just have to breathe and focus on nothing other than the release," she said.

While focusing on her road to recovery and enjoying the trials, she looks ahead to a bright future.

"My plan is to apply and attend the Harvard medical dual MD, Ph.D. neuroscience so that in four years. I can simultaneously become a neuroscientist and a medical doctor in neurosurgery," she said.

She leaves this advice for other service members that may be struggling.

"I think the first step for any service member who is struggling, with whatever it is that they're struggling is to admit that they're struggling."