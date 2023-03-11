Open in App
Springfield, MA
WWLP

Undefeated prospects to face off Saturday in Springfield Championship Boxing

By Kayleigh Thomas,

5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Championship Boxing is coming to Springfield this upcoming weekend!

Fighters weighed in this evening at the Sheraton Springfield ahead of Saturday’s Championship boxing bouts.

Official weights, according to Granite Chin Promotions (GCP):

  • MAIN EVENT – MASSACHUSETTS WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (8)
    • Denzel “Double Impact” Whitley (10-0, 6 KOs), Champion, Holyoke, MA 147.6 lbs.
    • Kenny “Lionheart” Larson (6-0, 5 KOs), Challenger, Salem, MA 147 lbs.
  • CO-FEATURE – JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHTS (6)
    • Isaiah “Baby Warrior” Cruz (5-0, 3 KOs), Springfield, MA 129,6 lbs.
    • Akeem “Action Action” Jackson (6-5, 5 KOs), Oxin Hill, MD 130.8 lbs.
  • CRUISERWEIGHTS (8)
    • Ali Izmailov (9-0, 6 KOs), Detroit, MI by way of Russia, 182.4 lbs.
    • Marcerlo Ruben Molina (23-31-1, 19 Kos), Tigre, Buenos Aires, Argentina lbs.
  • JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHTS (6)
    • Carlos Castillo (6-0, 4 KOs), Holyoke, MA by way of the Dominican Republic, 152.2 lbs.
    • Alfred Raymond (1-5-1, 0 KOs), Warwick, RI 150.4 lbs.
  • JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTS (4)
    • Ian “Dynamite” Garcia (2-0-1, 1 KO), Springfield, MA 142 lbs.
    • “Outlaw” Ryan Venable (3-16, 0 KOs), Roanoke, VA 183.2 lbs.
  • JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTS (4)
    • Carlos Gonzalez (4-0, 4 KOs), Springfield, MA 138,8 lbs.
    • Richard “Hit To Hard” Barnard 1-10-1, 0 KOs), Waianae, HI 135.8 lbs.
  • FEMALE JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHTS (4)
    • Liz Humphries (0-1-1), Springfield, MA 138.8 lbs.
    • Sarah Click (0-2-1), Orlando, FL 138.4 lbs

The MassMutual center will host a historic moment when undefeated prospects face off. Massachusetts State Welterweight Champion, Denzel Whitley will be in the ring against challenger Kenny Larson.

“Guys are coming for him, they want to knock him off and he is more than happy to defend that title,” said Chris Traietti, Promotor of Granite Chin.

“It’s one of my biggest fights to date, I’m just looking forward to putting on a great show. And giving my fans what they came to see,” adds Denzel Whitley, Mass. Welterweight Champion.

This will be an 8-round main event at the MassMutual Center with 12 other fighters. Doors open Saturday at 6 PM, with the main event starting at 7 PM.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

