While we wait to find out what the Houston Texans will do with wide receiver Brandin Cooks, they are reportedly adding a veteran to their receiving corps in former Titans and Rams receiver Robert Woods.

The deal is reportedly for two years, $15.25 million, with $10 million guaranteed.

With the addition of Woods, the Texans still have Nico Collins, John Metchie, Amari Rodgers in their corps, while Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett are unrestricted free agents.