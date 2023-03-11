KU advances to second straight Big 12 Tournament final

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks are back in the Big 12 Tournament Championship.
1-seed KU got there with a 71-58 win over 5-seed Iowa State in the semifinals.
Jalen Wilson led the way with 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Gradey Dick followed him up with 15. Kansas coach Bill Self sidelined after medical procedure
Wilson opened the game with a flurry of points scoring 10 of the Jayhwks’ first 19 points, leading them to a 33-25 halftime lead.
Iowa State came back in the second half with a 14-5 run to get their first lead of the game with 14:21 to go. KU took the lead back with a 13-4 run of their own.
Jaren Holmes led Iowa State with 16 points.
The Jayhawks will face the winner of Texas-TCU in the Big 12 Tournament Championship at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.
Comments / 0