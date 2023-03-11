Open in App
Ellerslie, GA
WRBL News 3

Ellerslie Volunteer Fire Department battling structural fire on Central Church Road

By Simone GibsonBob Jeswald,

5 days ago

ELLERSLIE, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Ellerslie Volunteer Fire Department, Cataula Fire Department, and Waverly Hall Fire Department are battling a structural fire next to Central Baptist Church on Central Church Road.

According to WRBL’s Bob Jeswald, the Ellerslie Volunteer Fire Department received a report of the structural fire around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, with Waverly Hall and Cataula Fire Department arriving at the scene later for support.

This is a developing story. WRBL will continue to share updates as more details become available.

