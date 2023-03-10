6 school safety bills filed, address security failure in Uvalde, chronic truancy

(The Center Square) – State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, filed six school safety bills on Thursday, referring to them as “Safety Six.” The bills, he says, will address a number of problems in the public school system highlighted by failures identified at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and ongoing problems in Houston area schools.

The bills would address attendance policies and truancy data, student discipline records, and require law enforcement officials to review schools multi-hazard emergency operations plans. They also would create a school marshal and guardian training program and an approved vendors list for school safety products.