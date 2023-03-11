Open in App
Ames, IA
KSNT News

Kansas moves on to Big 12 championship game with win over Iowa State

By Landon Reinhardt,

5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Kansas men’s basketball found a spot in the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament against Iowa State Friday.

The Jayhawks are moving on to face the winner of TCU and Texas after beating the Cyclones 71-58.

Saturday’s contest started with a Dajuan Harris Jr. layup and two Jalen Wilson 3-pointers as the Jayhawks quickly jumped in front 8-2. Just four minutes into the game, Wilson reached double-figure scoring with 11 points.

The Cyclone defense started to step up through the rest of the first half, only allowing one field goal from the eight-minute mark to the final 60 seconds.

Up four points with a minute to play, Kansas capitalized on a Wilson layup and K.J. Adams Jr. dunk to take an eight-point lead into the locker room.

Slowly, Iowa State crawled back in the second half. With 14 minutes to play, a pair of Demarion Watson free throws gave the Cyclones their first lead of the game at 39-38.

A 10-2 Jayhawk run gave the lead – and the momentum – back to Kansas. Then, a Gradey Dick and-one gave Kansas a 51-43 lead with nine minutes remaining.

The Jayhawks kept the Cyclones at arms-length from there on, never letting Iowa State within seven points. Kansas finished with game out with free throws, winning 71-58.

Wilson starred in the game with 25 points and ten rebounds, showing why he won the Big 12 Player of the Year award. Dick provided 15 points, Harris added 10 points and six assists.

With the win, the Jayhawks move to the Big 12 championship game, where they will face the winner of TCU and Texas. The championship game takes place on Saturday at 5 p.m.

