Open in App
Tucson, AZ
See more from this location?
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Santa Cruz River bounces back

By Craig Smith,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CLR3h_0lF6mqRC00

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We often see Tucson’s rivers as dry washes, but years of work has the Santa Cruz River flowing again.

On the upper part of the Santa Cruz, north of Tucson’s downtown, there’s something you rarely see outside of monsoon: Running water moving up all the way toward Marana.

It’s the result of a lot of cooperation among various agencies.

Luke Cole of the Sonoran Institute has been involved in a coordinated effort that includes Pima County Flood Control, the City of Tucson and Marana.

“The Santa Cruz River prior to its upgrades in, let's say 2012, was a smelly river. It was slimy. It did not support a whole lot of wildlife and people didn’t come to the river because it didn’t offer a whole lot,” says Cole.

Now clean water flowing in parts of the Santa Cruz is routine. Pima County is pouring treated wastewater into the riverbed, where it can support wildlife and filter underground to replenish the aquifers.

The City of Tucson has added treated wastewater to the Santa Cruz near downtown.

Cole says, “People should care about the Santa Cruz River because it is what makes Tucson, Tucson.”

He says reaching far back in history, what’s a small stream now, once had the power to make Tucson possible. Regular floods from the river led to fertile fields that supported communities in the desert thousands of years ago.

Now modern governments along the river—Pima County, Tucson, Marana—have been pulling together to restore water, clean the channel, and add recreation attractions, including stretches of the bike and pedestrian loop along its banks.

Pima County Flood Control has been the lead agency in improving the Santa Cruz, controlling trash, making the river more attractive for wildlife and people, and enhancing flood protection.

Joe Cuffari of Pima Flood Control says that includes “bringing the banks up higher in certain areas and a variety of issues including parks recreation, wildlife corridors, installation of safety features.”

Cole says Pima County voters helped power the recovery by approving a bond issue that helped cover the cost but there’s still more work to be done on a historic river that runs from Mexico into the heart of Arizona.

——-
Craig Smith is a reporter for KGUN 9 . With more than 30 years of reporting in cities like Tampa, Houston and Austin, Craig has covered more than 40 Space Shuttle launches and covered historic hurricanes like Katrina, Ivan, Andrew and Hugo. Share your story ideas and important issues with Craig by emailing craig.smith@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State newsLocal Arizona State
Beat the Peak taught Tucson water conservation decades ago
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Arizona bill that would charge fentanyl dealers with murder heads to the House
Tucson, AZ5 hours ago
Benson family loses car for three months
Benson, AZ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wildflowers are blooming at Picacho Peak and they are so beautiful
Tucson, AZ18 hours ago
Tucson neighborhood roads to get facelift starting this summer
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Carondelet Health Network first in Tucson to use new technology to treat heart disease patients
Tucson, AZ12 hours ago
TPD investigates body found downtown Tucson
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Road closures and construction in Tucson for the week of March 13
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Riviera Motor Lodge on Historic Miracle Mile Sells for Renovation
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Drought improves in some areas of Southern Arizona but not all
Tucson, AZ4 days ago
AZ Attorney General allows ban on source of income discrimination
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
UPDATE: Oro Valley man found safe
Oro Valley, AZ1 day ago
TPD recovers another stolen truck in Tucson
Tucson, AZ11 hours ago
TPD investigating a death at Ronstadt Center
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Police: 88-year-old Oro Valley man found safe
Oro Valley, AZ1 day ago
Hikers take 100-mile, 4-day journey to raise money for local food bank
Vail, AZ10 hours ago
Arizona great-grandmother celebrates 90th birthday skydiving
Eloy, AZ2 days ago
Police: Man critically injured in Oracle Road stabbing
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Tucson motorcycle officer involved in crash near Broadway, Country Club
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Heavy delays on I-10 westbound near Vail due to crash
Vail, AZ1 day ago
Stoic Tubelis leads No. 8 Arizona back to March Madness
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Border Patrol questioned whether Arizona rancher was ‘crazy’ when calling about alleged drug traffickers
Nogales, AZ2 days ago
Smoke shop damaged by fire
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Benson residents react to I-10 crash
Benson, AZ3 days ago
2 Arizona men arrested after armed carjacking, high-speed chase
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Construction begins on I-10 widening project, expected to last until 2025
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Scenes From the Longview Fire
Elgin, AZ2 days ago
TPD investigating body found in parking garage
Tucson, AZ17 hours ago
Tucson Medical Center Receives $5 Million Gift from Humberto and Czarina Lopez
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
University of Arizona Bookstore stocks shelves with basketball team gear
Tucson, AZ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy