Open in App
Thousand Oaks, CA
See more from this location?
ABC7

Suspect arrested in 1997 murder of teller during bank robbery in Thousand Oaks

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XmXLg_0lF6kg4Q00

A suspect has been arrested in the 1997 murder of Monica Leech, a teller who was shot and killed during a bank robbery in Thousand Oaks, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Kevin Ray James, 55, of San Bernardino, was arrested for the bank robbery and killing after a joint investigation by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, Ventura County District Attorney Investigations Bureau and the FBI, officials said.

Further details on the arrest were not immediately available.

On April 28, 1997, two men dressed as construction workers held up Western Financial Bank in Thousand Oaks.

While handcuffing bank teller Monica Leech, one of the robbers shot her in the back of the head. The 39-year-old Camarillo resident died at the scene.

True Crime: The Murder of Monica Leech

The men wanted for the 1997 murder of bank teller Monica Leech in quiet Thousand Oaks have never been caught. ABC7 details the renewed hunt, and the link to one of L.A.'s largest and most violent street gangs.

The suspects drove away in a 1994 Ford Explorer, but crashed nearby. They escaped on foot but the Ventura County Sheriff's Office recovered the vehicle.

Shortly after Leech's killing, local banks and donors raised $160,000 in reward money for whoever turned in the suspects. There was surveillance video. The images weren't great, but they were still usable. Witness descriptions also helped produce composite sketches. And yet - no arrests.

In 2021, a $30,000 reward was offered by the FBI.

Officials plan to hold a news conference Tuesday, where it is expected more information on the arrest will be released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Bernardino, CA newsLocal San Bernardino, CA
Suspect in 1997 Fatal Shooting of Bank Teller Identified by Ventura County Police
Thousand Oaks, CA1 day ago
GPS-enabled headphones help deputies bust thief in San Bernardino County
Chino Hills, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Investigators seeking help identifying women connected to multi-county string of thefts at Rite Aids
Agoura Hills, CA7 hours ago
Suspects wanted for series of alleged retail thefts in Los Angeles County
Agoura Hills, CA8 hours ago
Arrest made in the fatal San Pedro hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run in San Pedro
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Subway in Victorville robbed by two juveniles Tuesday night
Victorville, CA16 hours ago
Man sentenced to 20 years for molesting girls in Orange County
Santa Ana, CA19 hours ago
Pursuit suspect disappears into parking structure in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA11 hours ago
Santa Barbara man arrested for attempted murder of elderly homeowner in Highland
Santa Barbara, CA1 day ago
Deputies find alleged catalytic converter thief asleep at the wheel
Hesperia, CA11 hours ago
Thief busted after deputies follow GPS signal from stolen headphones
Chino Hills, CA1 day ago
Orange County jail escape ‘mastermind' tells his side of the story
Santa Ana, CA1 day ago
Clerks at Ventura County shops cited, allegedly sold alcohol to minors
Camarillo, CA1 day ago
Man Killed By OPD Officer Had Violent Past
Oxnard, CA2 days ago
Man Fatally Shot in Hacienda Heights
Hacienda Heights, CA1 day ago
1 million fentanyl pills seized, 3 arrested in massive drug bust
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Authorities ID man killed in hit-and-run at bus stop
Santa Fe Springs, CA1 day ago
Man killed by police officer in Oxnard
Oxnard, CA2 days ago
Cameras capture thieves on crime spree in Orange County
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA2 days ago
Woman killed in Pico Rivera hit-and-run
Pico Rivera, CA2 days ago
Tense video shows man fight off alleged attacker who was holding him at knifepoint inside Corona gym
Corona, CA1 day ago
Authorities identify woman killed in crash, allegedly by Palm Desert HS coach
Palm Desert, CA1 day ago
Family files suit accusing Montclair police of beating man inside his home
Montclair, CA2 days ago
"Reckless" Lamborghini Driver Pleads Not Guilty in Speeding Charge
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Suspect dead by suicide after standoff with deputies that lasted more than 48 hours at Valinda home
Valinda, CA3 days ago
EBT Fraud Contributes to Spike in Los Angeles Identity Theft Reports
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy