Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
The Denver Gazette

Sienna Betts, Colorado’s next girls basketball star, takes 11-seed Grandview back to 6A championship game

By By Tyler King,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08tQWO_0lF6ax2n00

The last name Betts is quickly becoming royalty on the local high school basketball scene.

After Lauren Betts, now a freshman at Stanford, became the top recruit in the country following a historic career at Grandview that featured a state championship as well as multiple Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year awards and McDonald’s All-American honors, there’s a new star beginning to dominate on the Front Range.

Her name is Sienna Betts.

Betts and Grandview are the rare defending champions that also just so happens to be the underdogs at this point of the state tournament and the magical run for the 11-seed Wolves will continue into the championship game after a 31-28 upset over No. 2-seed Cherry Creek on Friday at the Denver Coliseum.

For Betts, the sophomore who’s got a striking resemblance to her older sister with the No. 51 on her jersey and the way she towers over her opponents, it’s still all a little surreal.

“No one else thought we would be here and we’re here,” an emotional Betts said postgame. “We worked so damn hard at every practice and we really had to believe in ourselves when no one else did. I’m just so happy for these girls.”

In what was a defensive slugfest throughout, Betts led the way with 16 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks. She picked up a technical foul after slamming the ball in frustration in the second half, leading to a 9-0 run for Cherry Creek that erased Grandview’s 8-point lead.

But Betts more than made up for him by icing the game at the free throw line in the final seconds.

“I’ve said repeatedly, that young lady has matured so much this year,” Grandview coach Josh Ulitzky said. “Not only has her skills developed, but just her maturity (as well). If you would’ve told me that she would be doing the things that she’s doing (now) a year ago, I would’ve told you that you’re crazy. It’s been really special.”

For the Wolves as a whole, they’ve come a long way in just over five weeks when they lost to the same Cherry Creek team by 16.

“It’s not even the same team at all,” Ulitzky said. “Sienna is a stalwart, obviously, but every one of our other kids has improved so much.”

Grandview now faces 4-seed Monarch in the 6A title game on Saturday afternoon and it probably won’t set in for Betts until tip-off just how far she’s come.

“I never thought three years ago that I’d be here and I’d be able to do what I’ve done,” Betts said.

Denver East races past Mountain Vista to advance to 6A boys final

The show goes on for coach Rudy Carey and Denver East.

The 4-seed Angels extended their win streak to 25 and took down top seeded Mountain Vista 86-67 on Friday night at the Denver Coliseum to advance to the 6A boys final.

“Perfect game,” East senior D’Aundre Samuels told The Denver Gazette. “We didn’t slow down, we didn’t stop and we kept pushing it.”

Samuels, the Angels’ leading scorer all season, had 16 points and was one of five different East players in double figures.

Senior Gil Gonzalez had a game-high 20 points and was also key in stopping star Mountain Vista senior Caden Stevens.

“He’s a dog,” Samuels said of Gonzalez. He’s got that motor no one has.”

The Angels will face 3-seed Fossil Ridge, who took down 7-seed Regis Jesuit in the first Final 4 matchup. SaberCats senior Nick Randall scored 18 points to lead the way.

These two teams are familiar with each other after Fossil Ridge beat Denver East back on Dec. 2 in Fort Collins, but that was over three months ago.

“Now it’s (time) to get ours back,” Samuels said. “I believe in us, we’re gonna win it all.”

Final 4 results

All games at Denver Coliseum

6A Boys

No. 4 Denver East 86, No. 1 Mountain Vista 67

No. 3 Fossil Ridge 66, No. 7 Regis Jesuit 62

6A Girls

No. 4 Monarch 53, No. 8 Arapahoe 50

No. 11 Grandview 31, No. 2 Cherry Creek 28

5A Boys

No. 1 Air Academy vs. No. 5 Frederick

No. 2 Mesa Ridge vs. No. 3 Windsor

5A Girls

No. 2 Roosevelt 59, No. 3 Durango 39

No. 4 Windsor 65, No. 8 Glenwood Springs 35

4A Boys

No. 2 Resurrection Christian 64, No. 6 Lutheran 53

No. 17 Holy Family 65, No. 4 Eagle Ridge Academy 41

4A Girls

No. 1 Holy Family 31, No. 4 Lutheran 20

No. 2 D’Evelyn 49, No. 3 University 44

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Colorado Sunshine: Denver East's D'Aundre Samuels named Gatorade Colorado Boys Basketball Player of the Year
Denver, CO1 day ago
BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's best picks for today (Friday, March 17)
Denver, CO8 hours ago
Assistant coaches André Hart, Kevin Mathis bringing continuity with to CU Buffs from Jackson State
Boulder, CO2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Stephen Webb of Longmont continues the 'Jeopardy!' win streak
Longmont, CO7 hours ago
Creighton's Mason Miller returns to Denver where dad helped Nuggets, hung out with Nikola Jokic
Denver, CO22 hours ago
‘I feel like I’m ordained for this’: Greeley’s own Andrew Alirez ready to become Northern Colorado wrestling’s first NCAA champion
Greeley, CO1 day ago
Thursday's NCAA Tournament notebook at Ball Arena: Gonzaga, Baylor, conference realignment and... Nikola Jokic?
Denver, CO19 hours ago
Whiteout: A tale from the 2003 Colorado blizzard, Shiffrin's No. 87 hat is fly
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Denver Nuggets snap losing streak in Detroit
Denver, CO20 hours ago
Brewers' Bracket Elite 8: Vote for your favorite Denver or Front Range brewery
Denver, CO1 day ago
Denver mayoral candidates address youth at 5280 High School debate
Denver, CO23 hours ago
CEO of Tattered Cover Kwame Spearman drops out of Denver mayor's race
Denver, CO1 day ago
Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond
Denver, CO1 day ago
Bonsai's roots and growth in Colorado, from internment camps to 'spreading the spirit'
Colorado Springs, CO9 hours ago
Rockies' notes: Kris Bryant expected to be fine, Lawrence reflects on WBC, Márquez solid
Denver, CO2 days ago
Violence in Aurora making one family leave
Aurora, CO3 days ago
Three observations from Denver Nuggets' fourth straight loss
Denver, CO2 days ago
12 shot in 7 separate shootings in metro over weekend
Denver, CO4 days ago
Casa Bonita's iconic fountain is back and filled with water
Lakewood, CO23 hours ago
Broncos sign former Bengals running back Samaje Perine as Javonte Williams insurance
Denver, CO2 days ago
EDITORIAL: Shot fired in Aurora is a wakeup call to Colorado
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Golf Insider: Former CU Buffs star Yannik Paul's journey leads him to DP World Tour success
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Aurora poised to acquire farmland, water rights near Greeley
Aurora, CO2 days ago
Aurora, Loveland police SWAT teams arrest barricaded suspects Wednesday
Loveland, CO1 day ago
Colorado construction worker dies rebuilding Marshall Fire home
Louisville, CO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy