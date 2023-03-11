Philadelphia gets its first class of public safety officers — nonpolice enforcing traffic laws

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Amid a shortage of police officers, Philadelphia’s law enforcement community got more than a dozen fresh troops on Friday. They are not police officers, but rather a new class of enforcement officer tasked with directing traffic and performing other minor duties that, until now, have occupied police officers’ time.

Philadelphia’s first 14 “public safety officers” celebrated the completion of two weeks of training with a graduation ceremony in City Hall.

“We are witnessing, firsthand, history in the making,” said Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams, who will oversee the officers.

“Public safety officers are not sworn police officers, but they did have to take an oath,” said Municipal Court Judge Fran McCloskey at the swearing-in. “And they got badges.”

But no guns.

Keynote speaker Kevin Bethel, head of school district security, said they won’t displace police, but they will enhance police work.

“Their duties will complement and enable the Department to focus their efforts where they’re needed the most,” Bethel said.

The new officers will be doing the kind of tasks that don’t require nine months at the police academy. They will be assigned to streets with the most traffic-related injuries to direct peak-hour traffic. They are also trained in de-escalation, clearing abandoned cars, writing tickets for non-moving violations — thus freeing up police officers for more serious crimefighting.

Managing director Tumar Alexander says these public safety officers fill an “immense need.”

“You will be just as important as any city official, anyone with a uniform on, and we’re going to treat you that way,” Alexander said. “And hopefully we’ll grow together.”

Graduate Keith Myers was raring to go, describing his new duties: “to get an extra pair of eyes out there on the street — seeing too many kids get hit, people running red lights — just to be vigilant out there to help the Police Department stop the crime.”

Denise Pugh was another among the graduates.

“I love people and I love my city, so I just want it to be safe,” Pugh said. “And if I can help with that, why not take on the job and the task?”

This first class will deploy to city streets on Monday. Under an agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police, the city could hire as many as 125 of these public safety officers.