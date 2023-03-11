Open in App
Newport Beach, CA
CBS LA

Storm sweeps through Orange County, bringing rain and landslide concerns

By Danielle Radin,

6 days ago

Storm sweeps through Orange County, bringing rain and landslide concerns 03:16

More rain dampened the Southland Friday as yet another powerful storm moved into California, bringing showers to Orange County.

In Newport Beach, officials were concerned that wet soil could lead to landslides and mudslides where homes are.

"After it stops raining, we've sourced equipment to allow us to dig about 20 feet below the ground and extract any water that may be pooled beneath us," said Eric Weigand of the Newport Beach City Council.

Conditions should dry out on Sunday and Monday, but another potentially strong storm could hit the area by Tuesday, forecasters said.

"I was expecting this much rain!" said one resident Friday.

With the parade of recent storm activity, President Joe Biden on Friday approved an emergency declaration for much of California, including Los Angeles County.

The president "ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides beginning on March 9, 2023, and continuing," according to the White House.

Friday night, Orange County is expected to see a slight chance of rain, with temperatures in the 45 to 48-degree range. Winds are expected to get up to 15 mph.

