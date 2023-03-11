Open in App
Long Beach, CA
CBS LA

Governor eases regulations for agencies to capture floodwater; making use of the rain

By KCAL-News Staff,

6 days ago

A look at Long Beach's new groundwater pump station 01:52

With all the rain, there's more water to be captured.

Gov. Gavin Newsom just signed an order making it easier for local water agencies to capture water from the recent storms to replenish groundwater basins after they have been exasperated by drought conditions.

"California is seeing extreme rain and snow, so we're making it simple to redirect water to recharge groundwater basins. This order helps us take advantage of expected intense storms and increases state support for local stormwater capture efforts," said Newsom.

Groundwater is a critical component of California's water storage, accounting for up to 60 percent of the state's total water supply during dry conditions.

The process to divert and capture excess water for groundwater recharge requires planning, permits, infrastructure, and an understanding of the aquifer, underlying geology, and soil properties.

These projects can provide multiple benefits including improving long-term groundwater sustainability, supporting environmental benefits, and capturing excess water during flood season to prepare for prolonged drought periods.

