Open in App
CBS LA

Rams release edge-rushing LB Leonard Floyd after 3 seasons

By CBS Los Angeles,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bJYGZ_0lF6YIik00

The Los Angeles Rams released pass-rushing linebacker Leonard Floyd on Friday in a cost-cutting move after three productive seasons.

Floyd led the Rams last season with nine sacks while making 59 tackles, including 10 for loss. He had 29 total sacks and never missed a game as a capable pass-rushing partner to Aaron Donald, Von Miller and others during three seasons with Los Angeles, which signed him as a free agent in April 2020.

Floyd agreed to a four-year contract extension with $32.5 million guaranteed in March 2021 before the Rams' run to their Super Bowl championship, but he was released two years later as part of the team's moves to squeeze under the salary cap. Los Angeles has already announced the release of linebacker Bobby Wagner, who was outstanding alongside Floyd and Donald in his only season with the Rams.

The Rams made attempts to trade Floyd without success in recent days, and his release should clear about $3 million in cap room and free up cash for new signings while creating $19 million in dead money.

Floyd has known his departure was imminent for several days. On Monday morning, he tweeted: "Shout out to LA Super Bowl Champs for life. It's all love."

The 30-year-old Floyd began his career with the Chicago Bears, who chose him with the ninth overall pick in 2016. He hasn't missed a game in the past five seasons, and he has 47 1/2 career sacks.

The Rams are very thin at edge-rushing linebacker behind Floyd, who also performed well as a run defender. Unsung Michael Hoecht and Daniel Hardy are next on the depth chart, likely meaning Los Angeles will seek additional talent at the position in free agency and in the draft.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL rumors: Colts signed the perfect QB to back-up Lamar Jackson
Indianapolis, IN18 hours ago
Chargers agree to terms with Morgan Fox, release Matt Feiler
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Report: OL Trey Pipkins agrees remain with Bolts on three-year deal.
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Jeff Gaylord Passes Away At Age 64
Denver, CO1 day ago
‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joked With Steve Harvey About Marriage
Quincy, IL1 day ago
Mike Pence Attacks Donald Trump's Faith, Accuses Ex-President Of Being A Fake Christian
Washington, DC23 hours ago
Caught on Camera: Attempted murder suspect fires multiple shots through apartment door in Highland
Highland, CA2 days ago
3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near Big Bear
Big Bear Lake, CA3 days ago
Officials monitor San Clemente hillside after slide, evacuations
San Clemente, CA1 day ago
Kobe Bryant honored with permanent display outside TCL Chinese Theatre
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
San Bernardino mountain residents race to stop snow melt from flooding homes
San Bernardino, CA1 day ago
A Long Beach elementary school closes for several days amid a norovirus outbreak
Long Beach, CA2 hours ago
1 hospitalized after train slams into vehicle in Burbank
Burbank, CA2 days ago
Video: Suspect fleeing from police slams into historic Plaza Park fountain in Orange
City Of Orange, NJ2 days ago
Carson Assemblymember proposes new drunk driving legislation to support children of victims
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
Parents, students worry about school shutting down amid impending strike
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Police investigating fatal shooting of 38-year-old man in Bell
Bell, CA3 days ago
Another round of heavy rain for Inland Empire
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Lincoln Heights suspect that wounded 3 LAPD officers shot himself in the head
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Taylor Swift announces she's dropping 4 new songs ahead of Eras Tour
Glendale, AZ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy