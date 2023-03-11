Rams 'Pressing Brakes' This Offseason Says GM Les Snead

As the Rams look to bounce back from a 5-12 season, Les Snead detailed a change in philosophy regarding roster building.

When teams opt to go "all-in" for a Super Bowl it is an effort that more often than not does not come to fruition.

The Los Angeles Rams bucked that trend, though, seeing their efforts rewarded with a Super Bowl win. Just one year later though and now they are facing the consequences of foregoing draft picks for veteran talent.

As the Rams look to retool their roster after a disappointing 5-12 season, general manager Les Snead made clear they would do so with a different philosophy this offseason.

“Well maybe in the past we’ve used draft capital to maybe go get a veteran player knowing that veteran player’s going to cost a certain amount, we could actually fit him under our cap situation,” Snead said. "So with that being said, in this situation, maybe you don’t use draft capital to get a veteran player, but instead you use the capital to draft let’s call it normal rookies."

For at least this offseason, the aggressive approach that has become synonymous with the Rams will be put back on the shelf.

"Stepping on the gas or pressing the gas or using the brakes a little bit more. I’m not saying one or the other is better," Snead said. We’ve seen teams engineer their rosters in many different ways.”

While Snead and the Rams will be forced to "pump the brakes" on their usual aggressive approach to roster building this offseason, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy will make it an easier pill to swallow.

