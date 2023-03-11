Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
MHSAA District Playoffs=
Division 1=
Ann Arbor Huron 47, Ann Arbor Pioneer 38
Ann Arbor Skyline 60, Brighton 47
Battle Creek Central 44, Battle Creek Harper Creek 32
Belleville 52, Romulus 39
Brownstown Woodhaven 49, Bedford 44
Clarkston 62, Waterford Mott 52
Dearborn 56, Franklin LIVONIA MI 32
Detroit Cass Tech 79, Detroit Western Intl 60
Detroit U-D Jesuit 62, Oak Park 47
East Kentwood 62, Byron Center 45
East Lansing 67, Lansing Waverly 50
Fenton 50, Hartland 42
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 78, Saginaw Heritage 52
Grand Blanc 84, Davison 59
Grosse Pointe South 68, Harper Woods 45
Holt 63, Mason 61
Hudsonville 59, Zeeland West 51
Kalamazoo Central 64, Mattawan 43
L’Anse 59, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 56
Lincoln Park 53, Allen Park 45
Macomb Dakota 80, Port Huron Northern 77
Milford 42, Walled Lake Central 37
Mount Pleasant 57, Midland Dow 55, OT
Muskegon 51, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 47
North Farmington 78, Detroit Ford 35
Northville 41, Canton 40, OT
Rochester Adams 45, Utica Eisenhower 44
Rockford 53, Grand Rapids Northview 49
St. Mary’s Prep 57, Birmingham Brother Rice 50
Traverse City Central 71, Petoskey 64, OT
Troy 63, Sterling Heights Stevenson 58
Warren De La Salle 57, Hamtramck 41
Division 2=
Boyne City 68, Grayling 48
Bridgeport 83, Birch Run 34
Cadillac 56, Hart 32
Charlotte 70, Lansing Catholic 68
Chelsea 53, Williamston 47
Croswell-Lexington 46, Imlay City 35
Dearborn Heights Robichaud 71, Dearborn Divine Child 66
Detroit University Prep 55, Detroit HFA 26
Detroit Voyageur 60, Detroit Cody 59
Dundee 53, Ida 51
Ferndale 72, Detroit Old Redford 50
Flint Hamady 54, Corunna 35
Fremont 57, Sparta 55
Goodrich 67, Flint Powers 54
Grand Rapids Christian 51, Ionia 36
Grand Rapids South Christian 64, Otsego 29
Hamilton 80, Allegan 51
Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 65, Detroit Denby 50
Hudsonville Unity Christian 73, Wyoming Godwin Heights 60
Kingsford 68, Escanaba 51
Marshall 63, Parchment 48
Niles 65, Benton Harbor 61
Notre Dame Prep 74, Macomb Lutheran North 45
Redford Union 35, Livonia Clarenceville 31
Richmond 57, Armada 49
Saginaw 74, Carrollton 38
Shepherd 47, Alma 44
Spring Lake 45, Fruitport 37
Standish-Sterling Central 59, Midland Bullock Creek 33
Summit Academy North 57, Flat Rock 27
Tecumseh 64, Adrian 59 OT
Warren Michigan Collegiate 60, Warren Lincoln 55
Division 3=
Blanchard Montabella 26, Carson City-Crystal 25
Cass City 49, Sandusky 30
Centreville 47, Union City 46
Clinton 74, Brooklyn Columbia Central 69
Detroit Loyola 70, Madison Heights 44
Ecorse 88, Allen Park Cabrini 37
Flint Beecher 83, Burton Madison 58
Gabriel Richard Catholic 70, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 58
Grandville Calvin Christian 43, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 39
Ishpeming 65, Westwood 47
Jonesville 54, Hanover-Horton 36
Kalamazoo Hackett 42, Schoolcraft 38, OT
Laingsburg 62, Ovid-Elsie 22
Lawton 59, Hartford 36
Leslie 55, Stockbridge 40
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 54, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 43
McBain 60, Evart 41
Menominee 60, Iron Mountain 54
Michigan Center 49, Napoleon 46
Millington 60, Brown City 55
New Haven 106, Memphis 19
Niles Brandywine 42, Watervliet 36
North Muskegon 61, Kent City 34
Pewamo-Westphalia 49, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 43
Plymouth Christian 71, Southfield Bradford Academy 62
Saginaw Nouvel 67, Reese 63
Sanford-Meridian 43, Beal City 40
Shelby 45, White Cloud 40
St. Ignace 67, Elk Rapids 54
Tawas 65, Lincoln-Alcona 41
Traverse City St. Francis 46, Maple City Glen Lake 32
Division 4=
Baldwin 62, Pentwater 36
Burton Genesee Christian 61, Dryden 33
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 64, Novi Christian 38
Colon 66, Mendon 52
Detroit Public Safety 69, Detroit Douglass 63
Eau Claire 56, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 48
Frankfort 58, Onekama 45
Fruitport Calvary Christian 59, Muskegon Heights 46
Gaylord St. Mary 60, Bellaire 39
Hillman 63, Mio-Au Sable 53
Hillsdale Academy 62, North Adams-Jerome 20
Kalamazoo Phoenix 53, Bellevue 49
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 55, Traverse City Christian 32
Lansing Christian 40, Fowler 38
Lawrence 47, Marcellus 44
Lenawee Christian 80, Pittsford 38
Mackinaw City 58, Harbor Light Christian 38
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 63, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 44
Mesick 46, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 36
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 41, Breckenridge 36
Munising 70, Rapid River 44
Onaway 58, Indian River-Inland Lakes 55
Painesdale Jeffers 74, Lake Linden-Hubbell 57
Peck 38, Ubly 37
Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 59, Wakefield-Marenisco 56
Rudyard 64, Pickford 55
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 71, Kingston 54
Southfield Christian 46, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 33
Stephenson 56, Flint Powers 50
Taylor Trillium Academy 69, Summerfield 48
Watersmeet 44, Crystal Falls Forest Park 39
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 61, Zion Christian 27
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
