Friday's Scores

5 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

MHSAA District Playoffs=

Division 1=

Ann Arbor Huron 47, Ann Arbor Pioneer 38

Ann Arbor Skyline 60, Brighton 47

Battle Creek Central 44, Battle Creek Harper Creek 32

Belleville 52, Romulus 39

Brownstown Woodhaven 49, Bedford 44

Clarkston 62, Waterford Mott 52

Dearborn 56, Franklin LIVONIA MI 32

Detroit Cass Tech 79, Detroit Western Intl 60

Detroit U-D Jesuit 62, Oak Park 47

East Kentwood 62, Byron Center 45

East Lansing 67, Lansing Waverly 50

Fenton 50, Hartland 42

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 78, Saginaw Heritage 52

Grand Blanc 84, Davison 59

Grosse Pointe South 68, Harper Woods 45

Holt 63, Mason 61

Hudsonville 59, Zeeland West 51

Kalamazoo Central 64, Mattawan 43

L’Anse 59, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 56

Lincoln Park 53, Allen Park 45

Macomb Dakota 80, Port Huron Northern 77

Milford 42, Walled Lake Central 37

Mount Pleasant 57, Midland Dow 55, OT

Muskegon 51, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 47

North Farmington 78, Detroit Ford 35

Northville 41, Canton 40, OT

Rochester Adams 45, Utica Eisenhower 44

Rockford 53, Grand Rapids Northview 49

St. Mary’s Prep 57, Birmingham Brother Rice 50

Traverse City Central 71, Petoskey 64, OT

Troy 63, Sterling Heights Stevenson 58

Warren De La Salle 57, Hamtramck 41

Division 2=

Boyne City 68, Grayling 48

Bridgeport 83, Birch Run 34

Cadillac 56, Hart 32

Charlotte 70, Lansing Catholic 68

Chelsea 53, Williamston 47

Croswell-Lexington 46, Imlay City 35

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 71, Dearborn Divine Child 66

Detroit University Prep 55, Detroit HFA 26

Detroit Voyageur 60, Detroit Cody 59

Dundee 53, Ida 51

Ferndale 72, Detroit Old Redford 50

Flint Hamady 54, Corunna 35

Fremont 57, Sparta 55

Goodrich 67, Flint Powers 54

Grand Rapids Christian 51, Ionia 36

Grand Rapids South Christian 64, Otsego 29

Hamilton 80, Allegan 51

Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 65, Detroit Denby 50

Hudsonville Unity Christian 73, Wyoming Godwin Heights 60

Kingsford 68, Escanaba 51

Marshall 63, Parchment 48

Niles 65, Benton Harbor 61

Notre Dame Prep 74, Macomb Lutheran North 45

Redford Union 35, Livonia Clarenceville 31

Richmond 57, Armada 49

Saginaw 74, Carrollton 38

Shepherd 47, Alma 44

Spring Lake 45, Fruitport 37

Standish-Sterling Central 59, Midland Bullock Creek 33

Summit Academy North 57, Flat Rock 27

Tecumseh 64, Adrian 59 OT

Warren Michigan Collegiate 60, Warren Lincoln 55

Division 3=

Blanchard Montabella 26, Carson City-Crystal 25

Cass City 49, Sandusky 30

Centreville 47, Union City 46

Clinton 74, Brooklyn Columbia Central 69

Detroit Loyola 70, Madison Heights 44

Ecorse 88, Allen Park Cabrini 37

Flint Beecher 83, Burton Madison 58

Gabriel Richard Catholic 70, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 58

Grandville Calvin Christian 43, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 39

Ishpeming 65, Westwood 47

Jonesville 54, Hanover-Horton 36

Kalamazoo Hackett 42, Schoolcraft 38, OT

Laingsburg 62, Ovid-Elsie 22

Lawton 59, Hartford 36

Leslie 55, Stockbridge 40

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 54, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 43

McBain 60, Evart 41

Menominee 60, Iron Mountain 54

Michigan Center 49, Napoleon 46

Millington 60, Brown City 55

New Haven 106, Memphis 19

Niles Brandywine 42, Watervliet 36

North Muskegon 61, Kent City 34

Pewamo-Westphalia 49, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 43

Plymouth Christian 71, Southfield Bradford Academy 62

Saginaw Nouvel 67, Reese 63

Sanford-Meridian 43, Beal City 40

Shelby 45, White Cloud 40

St. Ignace 67, Elk Rapids 54

Tawas 65, Lincoln-Alcona 41

Traverse City St. Francis 46, Maple City Glen Lake 32

Division 4=

Baldwin 62, Pentwater 36

Burton Genesee Christian 61, Dryden 33

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 64, Novi Christian 38

Colon 66, Mendon 52

Detroit Public Safety 69, Detroit Douglass 63

Eau Claire 56, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 48

Frankfort 58, Onekama 45

Fruitport Calvary Christian 59, Muskegon Heights 46

Gaylord St. Mary 60, Bellaire 39

Hillman 63, Mio-Au Sable 53

Hillsdale Academy 62, North Adams-Jerome 20

Kalamazoo Phoenix 53, Bellevue 49

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 55, Traverse City Christian 32

Lansing Christian 40, Fowler 38

Lawrence 47, Marcellus 44

Lenawee Christian 80, Pittsford 38

Mackinaw City 58, Harbor Light Christian 38

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 63, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 44

Mesick 46, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 36

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 41, Breckenridge 36

Munising 70, Rapid River 44

Onaway 58, Indian River-Inland Lakes 55

Painesdale Jeffers 74, Lake Linden-Hubbell 57

Peck 38, Ubly 37

Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 59, Wakefield-Marenisco 56

Rudyard 64, Pickford 55

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 71, Kingston 54

Southfield Christian 46, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 33

Stephenson 56, Flint Powers 50

Taylor Trillium Academy 69, Summerfield 48

Watersmeet 44, Crystal Falls Forest Park 39

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 61, Zion Christian 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

