Nuggets guard Jamal Murray breaks franchise record for most 3-pointers made in career

By Kasey Richardson,

6 days ago

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray broke the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a career after drilling a shot from behind the arc to open the game up against the Spurs.

The record to beat was 804 which was set by former forward Will Barton. Former guard J.R. smith is now the third leader in most 3-pointers made in the franchise with 768.

Murray knocked down the 3-pointer in the opening quarter against the San Antonio Spurs. He's drilled 133 threes so far this season.

This year, Murray has shot fairly well from 3-point land, shooting 38% behind the arc for the regular season and has a total of 806 made.

Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic is also in the top 10 for most 3-pointers made in for player at No. 7 with 585.

