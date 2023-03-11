LOHS students explore career options

Live Oak High School students visit representatives from William Jessup University as part of the College and Career Resource Fair in Live Oak on Friday. Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

Students at Live Oak High School spoke with over 80 college representatives and community members for the school’s College and Career Resource Fair on Friday.

The biannual event is open to students in grades 9-12 to help spark interest in a given career field or post-high school path. College & Career Center Technician Susana Duenas said the school keeps a running list of former students as well as representatives from local colleges and technical schools to connect current students with career resources.