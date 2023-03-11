Open in App
Olivehurst, CA
Appeal-Democrat

The Hangar food truck park to reopen

By Shamaya Sutton / ssutton@appealdemocrat.com,

6 days ago
A covered seating area complete with lights and outdoor heaters has been added to The Hangar, an outdoor food truck park located at the Yuba County Airport in Olivehurst.  Courtesy of The Hangar

A food truck park, now known as The Hangar, will be celebrating its grand reopening on Monday at the Yuba County Airport in Olivehurst, the owner of the park said.

Originally launched as a “trial run” this past October, The Hangar hosted a variety of local food trucks and was quite popular among residents until the winter weather set in. Now, Mike Shiyaneko, owner of Golden State Trailers in Olivehurst, said he is ready to get things underway again and looks forward to The Hangar’s future expansion.

