Washington State
WFMZ-TV Online

US adds a robust 311,000 jobs in February despite Fed's rate hikes. See the latest economic numbers.

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER, AP Economics Writer,

4 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — America's employers added a substantial 311,000 jobs in February, fewer than January's huge gain but enough to keep pressure on the Federal...
