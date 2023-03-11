Open in App
San Francisco, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: 49ers attended workout for WR Odell Beckham Jr.

By Kyle Madson,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HfB66_0lF6Ex2f00

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday held a workout for NFL teams and the 49ers were one of at least 12 teams in attendance per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones.

It’s not a huge surprise to see San Francisco kicking tires on the 30-year-old wide receiver. There’s been rumor and speculation about a possible union between Beckham and the 49ers since his days with the New York Giants, but the move never came to fruition despite the receiver changing teams twice.

Beckham flirted with returning late last season after tearing his ACL in the 2021 Super Bowl. He never wound up signing with a team though despite courtship from several clubs.

If Beckham’s market is robust it’s hard to see the 49ers making a major swing to bring him into a wide receiver room that already features Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. Tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey are also heavily involved in the passing game. It will be enticing to the 49ers to add a third WR like Beckham, but it may get relatively expensive to add a receiver who’s likely to be third on the depth chart.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Top free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson seemingly implied he’s being lowballed with 3-word reaction
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari says Isiah Pacheco is part of the best running back/tight end tandem in the NFL
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Orlando Brown issues message to NFL after signing with Bengals
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers will lose his greatest NFL advantage when he leaves the Packers
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Sean Payton's Broncos to sign another former Saints player
Denver, CO2 days ago
Former Ravens OT Orlando Brown Jr. shares thoughts on QB Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD18 hours ago
Jonah Williams requests trade after Bengals sign Orlando Brown Jr.
Cincinnati, OH6 hours ago
Don't call it a comeback, but Roy Jones Jr. explains why he couldn't say no to Anthony Pettis bout at Gamebred Boxing 4
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Bleacher Report names Ravens QB Lamar Jackson as loser of early tampering period
Baltimore, MD17 hours ago
NFL rumors: Colts signed the perfect QB to back-up Lamar Jackson
Indianapolis, IN17 hours ago
Report: Defensive lineman no longer with Georgia football program
Athens, GA1 day ago
Ian Rapoport says a Jonah Williams trade could happen quickly
Cincinnati, OH2 hours ago
Orlando Brown and Joe Burrow linked up over cheeseburgers
Cincinnati, OH3 hours ago
UNC basketball reaches out to guard in transfer portal
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Mike Hilton recruits Mike Gesicki to Bengals -- and gets a reply
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Bengals' best free agent options to replace Samaje Perine
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Updated New Orleans Saints roster after their first big free agent signings
New Orleans, LA1 hour ago
Jamaal Williams says Lions offer to him was 'disrespectful'
Detroit, MI3 hours ago
Nikola Jokic probably lost his 3rd MVP trophy during the Nuggets 4-game losing streak and it's all because of defense
Denver, CO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy