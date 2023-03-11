Open in App
Boston, MA
Longtime major leaguer Jesus Alou dies at 80

5 days ago

Former major league outfielder and two-time World Series champion Jesus Alou died Friday at the age of 80, the Boston Red Sox announced.

Alou recently suffered two cardiovascular accidents, but he hadn't been diagnosed with a serious illness, a family source told ESPN's Enrique Rojas.

Alou spent 15 seasons in the majors with the Houston Astros , Oakland Athletics , New York Mets and San Francisco Giants . He won both of his World Series titles as a bench player for the Athletics.

Alou is the youngest of the legendary trio of Dominican brothers who played together in the majors.

Felipe, Matty and Jesus Alou made history as the only brothers to play in the same outfield Sept. 15, 1963, playing for the Giants in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Forbes Field. Felipe was part of the starting lineup, while Matty and Jesus entered as replacements.

Jesus Alou had been working as a scout for the Boston Red Sox since 2002, and he was the director of the team's academy in the Dominican Republic.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jesus Alou," the Red Sox said in a statement. "A 2x World Series champion, with over 60 years in baseball as a player, coach, scout, & ambassador, Jay was the patriarch of the Red Sox Dominican Academy & Lindos Sueños, bringing together communities within Red Sox Nation."

