TAPinto.net

Livingston's Old Force Homestead to Open for Last Time Ahead of Restoration Work

By TAPinto Livingston Staff,

6 days ago

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Prior to closing the doors of the Old Force Homestead Museum in preparation of a major reparation project, the Livingston Historical Society is providing an opportunity for community members to visit the historic landmark one last time on Sunday, March 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Based upon findings in a preservation plan prepared through Barton Ross & Partners, LLC Architects, the historic Theophilus Ward/Thomas Force House and the Condit Family Cook House are being restored to their early 19th century appearance.

In 2021, the Township of Livingston was awarded a Capital Level II matching grant in the amount of $403,052 from the New Jersey Historic Trust’s Preserve New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund. These funds will go toward the preservation and restoration of the Old Force Homestead, which is expected to continue for the next few years.

Additional information about the restoration plans and the Old Force Homestead—which is located at 366 S. Livingston Avenue in Livingston and is currently listed in the National Register of Historic Places—can be found below.

Preservation Plan and Proposed Renovations:

In 2020, the Township of Livingston retained Barton Ross & Partners, LLC to prepare the first-ever preservation plan for the historic landmark to guide the significant repairs and rehabilitation of the Force Homestead Museum and Condit Family Cook House.

Fieldwork and background historical research for this project—which was funded through the township in conjunction with a grant from the New Jersey Historic Trust—commenced shortly thereafter.

According to the Livingston Historical Society, the preservation plan was prepared to assist with the planning of the proposed "rehabilitation" of the Force House following the Secretary of the Interior's Standards.

“Recommendations included herein were prepared based on our understanding of the proposed project, observations made during our limited visual condition assessments performed at the site, and our general knowledge of typical construction practices for similar structures built during the same time period,” said Barton Ross.

A draft of the preservation plan was completed and submitted to the Township of Livingston, the Livingston Historical Society and New Jersey Historic Trust in April 2021 for review. After additional edits to the draft were made in preparation for starting a New Jersey Historic Trust capital grant, a final draft of the pan was submitted on April 22, 2022.

The preservation plan guides actual brick-and-mortar interventions and therefore is extremely beneficial to architects, engineers and contractors preparing to renovate, restore or even reconstruct an old building, according to the historical society. These plans tend to be prepared to assess and guide the effects of a proposed treatment or construction-related capital project on the existing fabric of a property.

Livingston’s preservation plan includes an evaluation of the existing conditions, architectural history, paint finishes and mortar analysis, dendrochronology (scientifically dating and interpreting past events based on tree rings), an archaeological report and a building inspection report.

This plan will be the basis for a major capital improvement project to be undertaken within the next five years. It will also be used as guide for applying for grants, such as from the NJ Historic Trust, for the Force House and Condit Cook House.

Limited historical background information was gathered with an emphasis placed on assembling any data relevant to the crucial periods in the building’s architectural history. A comprehensive set of field photographs were taken to document the current state of the Force Homestead by Barton Ross & Partners, LLC.

As part of the restoration project, the exterior of the Ward/Force House will be restored to its 1800’s look. Deteriorated wood will be removed and replaced; damaged gutters, wood cornice and wood shutters will be replaced; new wood windows and wood stoop and wood siding to match the historic appearance will be installed throughout the house; the façade will be cleaned, primed and painted; and shutters will be repaired.

Additional plans for the Ward/Force House include:

Hiring a geotechnical engineer to evaluate the foundation wall conditions and perform a visual inspection survey to monitor the building movement;
Repairing or reinforcing the structural joint connection on the third floor;
Installing permanent structural column to replace the temporary columns now in place in the cellar.
Replacing or updating the heating, plumbing and electrical service equipment;
Replacing (if necessary) asbestos abatement and insulation;
Repairing and repointing chimneys and replacing bricks wherever necessary;
Repointing the foundation masonry with appropriate lime-based mortar;
Repairing the roof and restoring it to its 1800s style with wood shake on spaced purlins;
Cleaning debris from the basement window wells and installing new period style windows;
Repairing or replacing the stone retaining wall; and
Cutting back adjacent tree growth.

Other restoration of the Condit Cook House includes:

Priming and repainting the façade;
Repointing the foundation masonry;
Adding a new wood entry stair and door to match its historic appearance;
Replacing the current roof with a wood roof; and
Removing all metal gutters and leaders.

In order to be compliant with the Uniform Construction Code and ADA Accessibility Guidelines, an accessible route from the parking area to the building including a ramp or lift to the first floor level will be provided.  Accessible toilet facilities will also be created in an area that is currently used for storage.

