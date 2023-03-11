SUV Crashes Into Utility Pole in Ridgewood

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - A Buick SUV crashed into a utility pole Friday afternoon, taking out a fire hydrant in the process on Oak Street. The 86-year-old driver refused medical attention, but was issued a summons for the incident.

Firefighters responded to the scene and mitigated a crash-related utility spill before the vehicle was towed from the scene. PSE&G responded to inspect the utility pole and Ridgewood Water also showed up to the scene to handle the fire hydrant issue.

