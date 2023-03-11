Open in App
Ridgewood, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

SUV Crashes Into Utility Pole in Ridgewood

By TAPinto Ridgewood Staff,

6 days ago

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - A Buick SUV crashed into a utility pole Friday afternoon, taking out a fire hydrant in the process on Oak Street. The 86-year-old driver refused medical attention, but was issued a summons for the incident.

Firefighters responded to the scene and mitigated a crash-related utility spill before the vehicle was towed from the scene. PSE&G responded to inspect the utility pole and Ridgewood Water also showed up to the scene to handle the fire hydrant issue.

Read More Ridgewood Police & Fire News:

Wayne Man Charged with Assault Following Crash in Ridgewood
1997 Porsche Crashes on West Glen Avenue in Ridgewood
SUV and Car Collide on East Ridgewood Ave

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zPTNr_0lF66FOK00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ridgewood, NJ newsLocal Ridgewood, NJ
Vehicles Collide in Ridgewood Central Business District
Ridgewood, NJ2 days ago
Hawthorne Mayor Working with Glen Rock, Ridgewood Mayors to Slow Traffic on Lincoln Avenue
Glen Rock, NJ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Brush Fires at Westfield Station Cause Train Delays Friday Night
Westfield, NJ1 hour ago
Fourteen-Year-Old Summit Pedestrian Struck by Car in Crosswalk; Driver Cited
Summit, NJ1 day ago
Friday, March 17: Road Closures in Plainfield
Plainfield, NJ23 hours ago
Pre-Fab Construction Will Speed Elevation of Roxbury Railroad Trestle
Roxbury Township, NJ8 hours ago
Bayonne Firefighters Respond to 'Man in the Water' Call
Bayonne, NJ1 day ago
One fatality reported in fire on Surf Avenue
Belmar, NJ2 days ago
Surf Avenue House Fire Turns Fatal, Structure Turned to Rubble
Belmar, NJ1 day ago
Florham Park Police Stopping Drivers for Excessive Speeding
Florham Park, NJ2 days ago
$8.1 Million in Road Safety Improvemnts Announced for Summit Ave.
Jersey City, NJ7 hours ago
Residents Unharmed After Chimney Collapse in Westfield
Westfield, NJ2 days ago
Traffic Alert: GSP South near exit 117, one person reported injured.
Hazlet, NJ2 days ago
Roaring Fire Engulfs home on Surf Avenue
Belmar, NJ2 days ago
35 MPH Speed Limit to Start on Route 18 This Friday
East Brunswick, NJ2 days ago
Carmel PD Blotter
Carmel, IN9 hours ago
Hanover Police Assisted East Hanover Police Getting Honored at Awards Ceremony
East Hanover, NJ1 day ago
Bloomfield Police Department Police Blotter Week 10: March 6, 2023-March 12, 2023
Bloomfield, NJ1 day ago
Proven Results: A Burglary Suspect Brought to Justice with help of Berkeley Heights Detectives
Berkeley Heights, NJ1 day ago
Franklin Woman Charged with Shooting New Brunswick Man
New Brunswick, NJ6 hours ago
Hackensack Police Department Responds to Five Overdose Victims at Riverside Square Mall
Hackensack, NJ1 day ago
Valet Assaulted Trying To Stop Car Thieves in Montclair
Montclair, NJ2 days ago
Local Business Offers to Remove Dead Ash Trees in Paramus at No Cost to Borough
Paramus, NJ6 hours ago
Sayreville, South Amboy and South River Police Promote Safe Travels from St. Patrick's Parade This Sunday
Sayreville, NJ2 days ago
Investigation Underway After Paterson Resident Arrives at Hospital with Gunshot Wound
Paterson, NJ2 days ago
Hasbrouck Heights Land Use Board Denies Jefferson Ave Application
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ1 day ago
Garfield Man Surrenders to Fairfield Police on Lewdness Charges After McDonald's Incidents
Fairfield, NJ2 days ago
Passaic County Sheriff Answers Questions About ‘Jail Reorganization” During Wayne Council Meeting
Wayne, NJ1 day ago
Newark Trio Arrested in 'Execution-Style' Murder
Newark, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy