Open in App
Baldwinsville, NY
See more from this location?
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville girls bowling earns state Division I championship

By Phil Blackwell,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3z4B_0lF65TT300

MATTYDALE – Armed with all kinds of experience, confidence and poise, the Baldwinsville girls bowling team set out last Friday to earn the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Division I championship – and got it.

It took a comprehensive effort from every one of its bowlers along with plenty of grit and determination, to help the Bees emerge from a six-game battle with Long Island’s Longwood and, by a 29-pin margin, take the top honors Friday in front of many home fans at Strike-N-Spare Lanes.

As the tournament began, B’ville’s six team members – Jenna Speich, Julia Speich, Maddy Hass, Sam Hass, Lizzy Hildreth and Layla Trendowski – had years of success in individual and team tournaments to draw upon.

That it took place at Strike-N-Spare was quite helpful, too, for at this same venue in 2022 B’ville finished fourth in the state tournament, doomed, more than anything, by a slow start that left it in eighth place after the first game.

But the Bees had already proven this winter that it could start well, a prime example the Feb. 12 sectional tournament where it led by more than 200 pins after the opening game and eventually beat runner-up Fulton by 531.

Ready from the first ball, B’ville started well, here, too, with a 992 that matched Section I’s North Rockland and only trailed Longwood’s 1,031. Sam Hass led with a 235, while Jenna Speich shot 213 and Maddy Hass had a 202.

In the second game, the Bees improved to 1,030 and moved within two pins of Longwood. Posting a 244, Jenna Speich moved to second among individuals as Julia Speich got a 205, Sam Hass a 202 and Maddy Hass a 188.

Little changed in the team standings in the third game. Longwood gained a mere six pins and went to the halfway point at 2,935 to B’ville’s 2,927 while Jenna Speich, with her 215, grabbed the individual lead at 672. Maddy Hass had a 191 and Julia Speich a 190.

It was not until the fourth game that B’ville’s championship quest really hit another gear.

As Longwood, from Suffolk County, struggled to an 874, the Bees put up 1,000 and suddenly found itself with a 118-pin advantage at 3,927.

Keying the run was Lizzy Hidlreth, whose best game was 191 in the first half of the tournament, but stepped up for a 229 to move into the individual top 15.

Staying on top, Jenna Speich shot a steady 224, while Julia Speich’s 201 put her up to sixth place. Sam Hass had a 180 and Maddy Hass a 166, and now it the Bees’ state title to lose.

Though it fell off to 907 in the fifth game, B’ville only sacrificed four pins of its lead and still was up 114 on Longwood going to the final game. Shooting 224, Julia Speich leaped into second place in the individual race, trailing only her sister, Jenna, who had a 185 but led Julia by 73 as Sam Hass, with a 193, was fifth.

As it turned out, much of that 114-pin cushion would be needed.

The combination of state championship pressure and fatigue caused some struggles for the Bees in the final game. Hildreth shot a 132 and Sam Hass a 138, and Julia Speich’s 184 was also her lowest of the day.

However, Maddy Hass, after games of 166 and 182, closed with a 196, and Jenna Speich matched it to clinch her individual title, having accumulated 1,277 to beat the 1,209 from Longwood’s Jolie Penney.

And the combined 846 by B’ville meant that Longwood’s 931 only closed the final margin. With a total of 5,680, B’ville beat out Longwood (5,651) and claimed the big prize.

It continues a golden run for Baldwinsville sports in the last 12 months, which includes state championships for girls bowling, girls lacrosse and boys lacrosse, plus Solomon Holden-Betts’ individual state cross country title.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Baldwinsville, NY newsLocal Baldwinsville, NY
Baldwinsville indoor track runners medal at state championships
Baldwinsville, NY12 days ago
West Genesee retains sectional Division I ice hockey crown
Syracuse, NY14 days ago
Baldwinsville hockey stopped again by West Genesee in sectional final
Baldwinsville, NY14 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Liverpool boys basketball drops state semifinal in OT
Liverpool, NY50 minutes ago
Westhill boys basketball routs Owego in Class B regional final
Owego, NY5 days ago
West Genesee hockey claims first state championship since 2010
Camillus, NY5 days ago
Liverpool boys basketball earns Class AA regional title
Liverpool, NY6 days ago
Liverpool girls basketball earns trip to state Class AA final four
Albany, NY6 days ago
Skaneateles hockey rolls to state Division II championship
Skaneateles, NY5 days ago
Local artists featured in Schweinfurth’s latest show
Auburn, NY1 hour ago
Camillus National Guard airman receives new rank
Camillus, NY52 minutes ago
Westhill boys basketball tops Marcellus for Class B sectional title
Marcellus, NY11 days ago
Liverpool boys basketball repeats as sectional Class AA champions
Liverpool, NY11 days ago
West Genesee boys hoops topped again by Liverpool in sectional final
Camillus, NY11 days ago
C-NS HS presents ‘Mean Girls: High School Version’
North Syracuse, NY4 days ago
Westhill girls stopped by Cortland in Class B sectional final
Cortland, NY12 days ago
Cazenovia girls indoor track celebrates 2022-23 season
Cazenovia, NY12 days ago
Liverpool girls basketball beats C-NS for first sectional title in 16 years
Liverpool, NY12 days ago
Kate Putman repeats as state indoor track champion in 1,500-meter run
Syracuse, NY12 days ago
Skaneateles Festival announces 2023 season
Skaneateles, NY46 minutes ago
Cazenovia students wow audiences with ‘Beauty and the Beast’
Cazenovia, NY4 days ago
Chittenango boys volleyball drops five-set sectional final to Oneida
Chittenango, NY14 days ago
Marcellus Academic Club holding membership drive
Marcellus, NY7 days ago
Area DJ plays the hottest in traditional jazz
East Syracuse, NY4 days ago
Anna Salway, 101
Skaneateles, NY7 days ago
Local climate leaders convene, set goals
Cazenovia, NY4 days ago
Spartan Stage performs ‘High School Musical’
East Syracuse, NY4 days ago
Dennis G Davis, 72
Cicero, NY4 days ago
Andrew Butchko, 59
Baldwinsville, NY10 days ago
Mary P. Dobies, 84
Skaneateles Falls, NY11 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy