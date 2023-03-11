Baldwinsville girls bowling earns state Division I championship

MATTYDALE – Armed with all kinds of experience, confidence and poise, the Baldwinsville girls bowling team set out last Friday to earn the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Division I championship – and got it.

It took a comprehensive effort from every one of its bowlers along with plenty of grit and determination, to help the Bees emerge from a six-game battle with Long Island’s Longwood and, by a 29-pin margin, take the top honors Friday in front of many home fans at Strike-N-Spare Lanes.

As the tournament began, B’ville’s six team members – Jenna Speich, Julia Speich, Maddy Hass, Sam Hass, Lizzy Hildreth and Layla Trendowski – had years of success in individual and team tournaments to draw upon.

That it took place at Strike-N-Spare was quite helpful, too, for at this same venue in 2022 B’ville finished fourth in the state tournament, doomed, more than anything, by a slow start that left it in eighth place after the first game.

But the Bees had already proven this winter that it could start well, a prime example the Feb. 12 sectional tournament where it led by more than 200 pins after the opening game and eventually beat runner-up Fulton by 531.

Ready from the first ball, B’ville started well, here, too, with a 992 that matched Section I’s North Rockland and only trailed Longwood’s 1,031. Sam Hass led with a 235, while Jenna Speich shot 213 and Maddy Hass had a 202.

In the second game, the Bees improved to 1,030 and moved within two pins of Longwood. Posting a 244, Jenna Speich moved to second among individuals as Julia Speich got a 205, Sam Hass a 202 and Maddy Hass a 188.

Little changed in the team standings in the third game. Longwood gained a mere six pins and went to the halfway point at 2,935 to B’ville’s 2,927 while Jenna Speich, with her 215, grabbed the individual lead at 672. Maddy Hass had a 191 and Julia Speich a 190.

It was not until the fourth game that B’ville’s championship quest really hit another gear.

As Longwood, from Suffolk County, struggled to an 874, the Bees put up 1,000 and suddenly found itself with a 118-pin advantage at 3,927.

Keying the run was Lizzy Hidlreth, whose best game was 191 in the first half of the tournament, but stepped up for a 229 to move into the individual top 15.

Staying on top, Jenna Speich shot a steady 224, while Julia Speich’s 201 put her up to sixth place. Sam Hass had a 180 and Maddy Hass a 166, and now it the Bees’ state title to lose.

Though it fell off to 907 in the fifth game, B’ville only sacrificed four pins of its lead and still was up 114 on Longwood going to the final game. Shooting 224, Julia Speich leaped into second place in the individual race, trailing only her sister, Jenna, who had a 185 but led Julia by 73 as Sam Hass, with a 193, was fifth.

As it turned out, much of that 114-pin cushion would be needed.

The combination of state championship pressure and fatigue caused some struggles for the Bees in the final game. Hildreth shot a 132 and Sam Hass a 138, and Julia Speich’s 184 was also her lowest of the day.

However, Maddy Hass, after games of 166 and 182, closed with a 196, and Jenna Speich matched it to clinch her individual title, having accumulated 1,277 to beat the 1,209 from Longwood’s Jolie Penney.

And the combined 846 by B’ville meant that Longwood’s 931 only closed the final margin. With a total of 5,680, B’ville beat out Longwood (5,651) and claimed the big prize.

It continues a golden run for Baldwinsville sports in the last 12 months, which includes state championships for girls bowling, girls lacrosse and boys lacrosse, plus Solomon Holden-Betts’ individual state cross country title.