Tom Sandoval Disses Lala Kent For Putting “On A Persona” While Filming Vanderpump Rules

It’s truly hard to even conceptualize Vandepump Rules before #Scandoval. We were really preoccupied with Scheana Shay encouraging Raquel Leviss to kiss Tom Schwartz before we knew the truth . Tom Sandoval fooled us all, especially Ariana Madix when his affair with Rachel was exposed. Now, the fans are all looking back on the recent VPR history with a fresh set of skeptical eyes . It’s like everything we believed was a lie.

Sandoval’s arrogance knows no bounds , as is evident in an interview he did right before the truth was exposed. Sandoval was going around acting like he was committed to Ariana and focused on their future. Meanwhile, he was trashing his costars knowing DAMN WELL about what he was doing behind the scenes with Raquel . Nasty.

Right before #Scandoval, Tom thought it was appropriate to trash Lala Kent to Page Six. He used fighting words that are, in hindsight, very hypocritical. He mentioned that he saw Lala appear on Watch What Happens Live a few weeks ago and he was triggered. “She sits slumped back in the chair and brings this overly douchey cockiness that’s so try-hard,” he said.

“For the most part, she puts on a persona.” Do I even need to say it? It was overly douchey for you to cheat on your girlfriend of 10 years TOM. The only vindication is that we already know Lala is going to crucify this man at the reunion, and I can’t wait to watch.

He goes on to talk about how Lala throws low blows and gets “eaten alive on social media” for being the resident bully on Pump Rules . Oh, Sandoval . I bet you WISHED you were getting Lala’s level of social media slander these days. “All Lala has to be is be real,” Sandoval added. “But I don’t think she’s real.” Really? Was it real to pretend like you were loyal to Ariana while you were sleeping with one of her best friends? Tom and Raquel deserve each other, that’s all I’m taking away from this. And Ariana deserves 100,000x better.

