Open in App
Washington State
See more from this location?
YourErie

Washington girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico: FBI

By Jeremy Tanner,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t8Ola_0lF5zOue00

(NEXSTAR) – An 8-year-old Washington girl who had been missing for over four years was found in Mexico and safely returned to the United States in February, the FBI’s Seattle office revealed Wednesday.

Investigators say Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez’s biological mother kidnapped her on Oct. 25, 2018 from a Vancouver, Washington shopping mall when she was 4 years old.

The FBI said that authorities in Mexico found Lopez in Michoacán, Mexico. FBI special agents brought her back to an undisclosed location in the U.S., according to a news release from the Bureau. “Aranza’s safety and privacy is of utmost importance,” the FBI added.

Missing 81-year-old survives six days trapped in snowbound SUV

Investigators said they learned Lopez was in Mexico after they put out a Missing Person Poster . The FBI offered a reward of $10,000 for information leading to the girl’s recovery.

Lopez’s mother was taken into custody in Puebla, Mexico in 2019.

Vancouver, Washington newspaper The Columbian identified the mother as Esmeralda Lopez-Lopez. Lopez-Lopez reportedly lost custody of her daughter in 2017 after authorities confirmed complaints of physical abuse against her daughter.

In January 2021, Lopez-Lopez was sentenced to 20 months in prison after pleading guilty to charges that included kidnapping, robbery and custodial interference, according to the newspaper.

“For more than four years, the FBI and our partners did not give up on Aranza,” said Richard A. Collodi, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office. “Our concern now will be supporting Aranza as she begins her reintegration into the U.S.”

Over the years the FBI worked with a number of law enforcement agencies to track Lopez, including the FBI’s legal attaché in Mexico City; Vancouver Police Department; Washington state’s Department of Children, Youth, and Families; Fiscalía General del Estado de Michoacán (FGE Michoacán); and the Instituto Nacional de Migración.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Threatens To Move Back To Washington D.C. After Morning Show Blowup
Washington, DC1 day ago
Royal family officially moving to the US this year
Washington, DC5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
David Belmondo continues cancer battle; GoFundMe started
Erie, PA12 hours ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL6 days ago
President Joe Biden Slips Up After Claiming Oregon's 'Western' Counties Are Seceding To Idaho: 'Muddled & Confused'
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Rasheem Carter's family shared a trail camera photo from the day he was reported missing that his mom believes shows him 'running for his life'
Taylorsville, MS2 days ago
Chautauqua County raid sees 9 people facing charges
Dunkirk, NY2 days ago
Chautauqua County deputies respond to baseball bat fight
Bemus Point, NY2 days ago
Crawford Tech had brief lockdown Friday morning
Meadville, PA1 hour ago
Fairview Twp. business robbed of cash
Fairview, PA1 day ago
Body cam footage shows Oklahoma police captain arrested for DUI: ‘Turn the camera off, please’
Oklahoma City, OK3 hours ago
Retired teacher and daughter scammed out of $200K while trying to buy townhome
Lakewood, CO2 days ago
Florida ride dismantled after teen’s fatal fall, mother calls it ‘bittersweet moment’
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Zuck Road construction to begin March 20
Millcreek Township, PA1 hour ago
Erie man sentenced for similar charges he faced back in 2017
Erie, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy