Players Championship roundup: Fashion sense, common sense and dollars and cents

There's still a lot of golf to be played in the suspended second round of The Players Championship on Saturday morning. The entire afternoon wave from Friday, 71 players in all, have as many as 11 holes left.

The good news is that this particular storm front was short-lived and won't be lingering like last year. There will be a Sunday finish (trust me).

But who will be the last man standing? Impossible to predict, except we know it won't be the No.1 player in the world, Jon Rahm, or the likely the No. 3 player, Rory McIlroy -- not without a miracle or two.

Here's what else happened:

Yeah, the PGA Tour is offering designated events, with no cuts, with limited fields, for big bucks. Some say the new system next year with favor the stars. But it just might serve as motivation for the journeymen and the young players.

Jordan Spieth didn't miss the cut, thanks to a fan's kick save.

The Times-Union's Juston Lewis breaks down PGA Tour fashions. The conclusion? They're no Doug Sanders.

An 89? A 9 on one of the easiest par-4s on the course? A worst-ball 42-over? Gosh, almighty there were some train wrecks at the Stadium Course. Clayton Freeman details the whole sordid mess.

And Golfweek's Eamon Lynch also weighs in on the carnage, and like most Lynch columns, you also get a lesson in the Classics at no extra charge.

Oh, that worst-ball score? I figured that one out. Playing partners Lucas Herbert and Aaron Wise, shot 89-97--186. The third in that group, Jason Day, likely has been in better pro-am groups.

This one is still painful to watch, 25 years later. But Len Mattiace will always talk about it. One of golf's good dudes doesn't want to be defined by two swings, one at The Players and one at the Masters. But he will never run from it either.

Viktor Hovland may be buying a few Chipotles if he wins The Players and the $4.5 million bucks. That's a lot of guac.