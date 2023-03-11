'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Is 'Frustrated' Husband Caleb 'Has Not Made An Effort' To Move Out Of Ohio Rehab To Be With Her In Kentucky

TLC

There may be trouble on the horizon for 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Willingham (née Slaton) and her hubby Caleb .

Only four months after the pair tied the knot in beautiful November ceremony, a source spilled the TLC personality is reportedly fed up with her partner for not making the necessary arrangements to transfer from their old Ohio-based rehab to move closer to her Kentucky home.

"Tammy is sad her husband is not with her," the source explained. "She is frustrated Caleb has not made an effort to move to a facility in Kentucky from Ohio. They have been arguing because she feels he is not handling the transfer with urgency."

The source further noted that the situation is especially getting to Tammy because her sister and her baby nephews, Glenn and Gage , have moved in with her following Amy and husband Michael Halterman 's tumultuous split.

The source added Tammy is "p*ssed" Caleb isn't there to help her now that there are more people in the house, noting she "feels as if she is single again."

As OK! previously reported, Tammy met Caleb while they were both in-patients at a rehabilitation facility to work on their weight-related health issues.

The two quickly sparked a romance and announced their engagement last November. Weeks later, the duo said "I Do" in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

However, in a sneak peek for the Tuesday, March 14, episode, Amy admitted she had doubts about Caleb and Tammy's whirlwind relationship.

"You don’t have to get to know him, I gotta get to know him," Tammy replied after her sister expressed her concerns about not knowing her new beau well. "That’s all that matters."

"I’m genuinely trying to give Tammy everything she wanted in a wedding but I’m just so scared it’s gonna end up in travesty," Amy candidly confessed in a confessional. "What if you end up going home and figuring out you just didn’t wanna be married after all? Once they get home and reality sets in, who knows what’ll happen?"

The source spoke with The Sun on Tammy and Caleb's alleged relationship troubles.