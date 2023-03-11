Top murder conviction thrown out for Junior Guzman's killer 00:30

NEW YORK -- A first-degree murder conviction for a gang member who killed Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz has been thrown out.

An appeals court tossed the conviction for Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, but a second-degree murder conviction will stand.

RELATED STORY: Final sentencing day for men convicted of killing Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz in the Bronx

The Trinitarios gang member delivered the machete blow that killed 15-year-old "Junior" Guzman-Feliz in June of 2018.

Estrella will now be re-sentenced and could face up to 25 years in prison instead of life without parole.