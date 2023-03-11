Open in App
Englewood, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

McMinn Central girls basketball in position to win first state title since 2011

By Toyloy Brown III, Knoxville News Sentinel,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ICSLE_0lF5rlIv00

MURFREESBORO - Before McMinn Central girls basketball drove three hours to Middle Tennessee State's Murphy Center to play in the state tournament for the first time since 2016, the players paid visits to important places.

Sophomore guard Reagan Baker said players visited their old grammar schools and were able to take the good wishes from those who helped them reach this point.

“We had a big send-off,” Baker said. “We went to all our elementary schools and they gave us a parade as we left.”

Star junior guard Molly Masingale explained that the Chargerettes' time this week at the state tournament is bigger than just individual accomplishment.

“I think it means a lot to our community,” Masingale said. “So not only are we playing for ourselves, but we’re playing for our community and other little girls that watched us as we were 10 or so years ago.”

McMinn Central will continue to represent its community after defeating Gibson County 58-50 in the Class 2A semifinals Friday. The Chargerettes will play Westview (32-1) in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

MCMINN REACHES SEMIFINALS: Molly Masingale drives McMinn Central girls basketball past Gatlinburg-Pittman in TSSAA quarterfinal

PREDICTIONS: Our Tennessee high school basketball experts pick the four TSSAA boys state champions

Sophomore guard Karin Bystry led McMinn Central (28-7) with 27 points. She also had seven rebounds and made four of six 3-pointers.

Gibson County (28-9) was led by senior guard Evyn Cantrell with 23 points but also had nine turnovers.

Bystry scored 10 points in the third period for McMinn Central. Gibson County coach Mitch Wilkins said Bystry was an issue for his team.

“She’s a good player,” Wilkins said. “Good players make good plays and we tried to limit her as much as we could. She went through a stretch where she was really on top of her game.

The Chargerettes’ second leading scorer was Masingale who had 12 points but only made one of 12 shots. She compensated for the poor shooting by having 10 rebounds, six assists, five steals and one block.

“I know in my mind when I’m not scoring, I need to help my teammates in other ways,” Masingale said. “So I needed to trust my teammates, give them the ball, Karina had an amazing shooting night so I knew I needed to help my team in other ways just besides scoring.”

Masingale had 29 points in the quarterfinal win against Gatlinburg-Pittman on Thursday and after a stat-sheet-stuffing performance Friday, she said she was reminded of how she watched as a child.

“Before we came up here on the trip, actually, my mom had Facebook memories and it was like all of us here as little kids watching the state tournament,” Masingale said.

The goal for her along with the rest of McMinn Central is to make new Facebook memories for themselves as well as their community by bringing the gold ball back to McMinn Central for the first time since 2011.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: McMinn Central girls basketball in position to win first state title since 2011

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
The Story of The Blue Hole at Red Clay State Park
Cleveland, TN8 days ago
Taco Bell introducing new item in Knoxville
Knoxville, TN6 days ago
Letter to the Editor: Why I am leaving the University of Tennessee
Knoxville, TN7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Residents recount the ’93 blizzard 30 years later
Knoxville, TN5 days ago
KPD looking for two people for questioning in North Knoxville shooting
Knoxville, TN4 days ago
Suspect indicted in fatal shooting of Halls Rural King employee
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
Knoxville man charged after breaking into UT fraternity house, telling students ‘it will be a bloodbath,’ report says
Knoxville, TN4 days ago
Follow-Up from Tuesday car vs. pole Crash in Rockwood
Rockwood, TN6 days ago
Greeneville Assistant Police Chief indicted on assault charge
Knoxville, TN4 days ago
Brush Fire Consumes Five Acres on Lookout Mountain
Chattanooga, TN5 days ago
Crash kills 29-year-old woman standing in Chattanooga highway Sunday; Driver charged
Chattanooga, TN4 days ago
CPD investigating fights, robbery in Chattanooga
Chattanooga, TN3 days ago
Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department Make a Disturbing Discovery while Making a Welfare Check at a North Knoxville Home
Powell, TN2 days ago
Traffic stop leads to police finding over 80 grams of suspected fentanyl
Knoxville, TN5 days ago
Sheriff: Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Powell
Powell, TN3 days ago
TBI: Alcoa man arrested for trying to scam homeowner out of $5,000 with home improvement scheme
Alcoa, TN7 days ago
Woman and dog found dead near train tracks in Morristown
Knoxville, TN8 days ago
Health inspection finds lack of hand washing at Maryville breakfast restaurant
Maryville, TN7 days ago
Man, woman and baby survive large Chattanooga house fire
Chattanooga, TN6 days ago
Sheriff: Chase in Hamilton County ends with 'cloud of green powder' identified as fentanyl
Red Bank, TN9 days ago
Knoxville dentist sentenced for committing health care fraud, DA says
Knoxville, TN6 days ago
Two found dead in Chattanooga Saturday
Chattanooga, TN11 days ago
The Dunlap Police Department shares warnings of counterfeit money
Dunlap, TN4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy