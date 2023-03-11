Open in App
Fallbrook, CA
What Now San Diego

Savvy Macs Planning Fallbrook Storefront

By Jeannine Boisse,

6 days ago
Savvy Macs is making its way into its first brick-and-mortar space in Fallbrook , highlighting its eyecatching sweet treats. According to a recent permit filing, the macaron shop will move into a storefront on East Mission Road .

Founder Courtney Sahagun named the business after her daughter, Savvy (short for Savannah), bringing sweet and colorful inspiration to the baked goods created in the Savvy Macs kitchen.

Featuring handcrafted macarons for any occasion, Savvy Macs macarons come in flavors like birthday cake, dark chocolate with sea salted caramel, raspberry lemon, cookies ‘n cream, and more.

Savvy Macs currently offers custom orders or pick up freshly-made macarons from Happy Jug Liquor in Fallbrook or at Bakin’ It Up Collective on weekends.

Sahagun shares to What Now San Diego that opening plans are still up in the air but Savvy Macs is expected to open in its new location by Summer 2023 . For now, visit the Savvy Macs Website to learn more and place special orders.



