Crestview edges Marion Local, headed to Final Four

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WANE) – Mitch Temple’s free throw with 0.5 seconds left was the difference as Crestview edged Marion Local 41-40 in the Division IV Regional Final game Friday night at Bowling Green State University’s Stroh Arena.

Crestview improves to 24-3 overall.

The Knights will face Westerville Berlin Hiland on Friday, March 17 at 5:15 p.m. at the University of Dayton’s UD Arena in the state semifinals.

