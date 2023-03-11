LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Big Ten Tournament Game With Maryland in Real Time

Indiana is finally ready to hit the court in the Big Ten Tournament, taking on Maryland late Friday night at the United Center in Chicago. Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated in real time on all the news and views.

CHICAGO — At long last, Indiana finally gets to hit the court at the Big Ten Tournament — with nine teams already eliminated.

That's the joy of the earning a double-bye and the No. 3 seed. That allowed Indiana to avoid two games on Wednesday, and four more on Thursday. They get the last quarterfinal game on Friday — a 9 p.m. ET tilt with No. 6 seed Maryland — after three others were eliminated earlier in the day. The game is on the Big Ten Network. Here's all the information on how to watch, plus a great game-day preview. CLICK HERE

Welcome to our live blog, where I will keep you updated on all the news and views from the game straight on press row. We'll throw in opinion and highlights as well. The most recent items are always at the top.

Enjoy the game!



11:17 p.m. — Hakim Hart hits a three in the left corner for Maryland, cutting the lead to 67-60 with 1:03 to go. Big defensive rebound by Miller Kopp after a Maryland miss and he is fouled. Makes both to give Indiana a 70-60 lead with 29,.1 seconds to go.

11:13 p.m. — Trayce Jackson-Davis hits his seventh straight free throw, and then Maryland calls a timeout to ice him. He misses the second. Indiana leads 67-57 with 1:24 to go.

11:03 p.m. — Trayce Jackson-Davis missed his first three free throws tonight, but then he's made six in a row. Knocks down two, and Indiana leads 61-51 with 3:55 to go. Got to close it out now.

10:50 p.m. — Tamar Bates with a huge three and Indiana is up by double dights at 54-43. Maryland has gone more than 5 minutes without scoring. Maryland answers back with five straight though, and Mike Woodson calls timeout. Indiana leads 54-48 with 8:20 to go.

10:45 p.m. — Indiana's defense is in lock-down mode. They get another stop, and then Trayce Jackson-Davis hits two more fee throws. The Indiana lead is up to eight points at 51-43 with 10 minutes to go.

10:40 p.m. — Julian Reese runs into Jalen Hood-Schifino in the lane and picks up his fourth foul. He makes the second and Indiana leads finally 44-43. They Trayce Jackson-Davis scores and was fouled. All momentum to IU right now at the 11:54 mark in the second half at 47-43.

10:35 p.m. — Jalen Hood-Schifino goes coast-to-coast and scores, tying the game at 43-43. Kevin Willard calls timeout for Maryland. There's 13:22 to go. Jalen with 12 points so far, Trayce Jackson-Davis with 11. Malik Reneau and Miller Kopp with eight each.

10:26 p.m. — Race Thompson picks up his third foul on a bogus offensive foul. Looked like a flop to me. Maryland leads 41-34. Miller Kopp then hits a huge three to slow the roll. First media timeout and Indiana trails 41-37.

10:22 p.m. — Maryland center Julian Reese picks up his third foul on Indiana's first possession of the half., his third of the game. Be interesting to watch how that plays out.

10:04 p.m. — We've reached halftime, and it's been good. Maryland leads 34-32 at the break. Hoosiers shooting 50 percent from the floor, but giving up too many threes. Maryland is 6-for-13 from three.

9:56 p.m. — Indiana gets a pair of quick scores from freshmen Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau, getting the Maryland lead down to four at 30-26. Terps coach Kevin Willard calls timeout with 3:55 to go in the half.

9:46 p.m. — Maryland jumps ahead by seven at 24-17. Getting good looks from three — they've made four already — and doing a good job of defending Trayce Jackson-Davis in the post. Terps on a 17-4 run to take control. There's 8:19 to go in the first half.

9:39 p.m. — After the timeout, Jordan Geronimo comes in for Indiana, giving Trayce Jackson-Davis a breather. Need some offense with Trayce on the bench. Still 17-15 Indiana with 10:55 to go.

9:37 p.m. — Second media timeout now, and Maryland has made a little run. They're getting to the basket a little too easily, which was a problem in the Indiana loss at College Park. It's Indiana 17-15 with 11:32 to go in the first half.

9:31 p.m. — At the first media timeout, and Indiana leads 11-5. Great start for the Hoosiers, who are 5-for-7 from the field.

9:29 p.m. ET— Here's the view from press row tonight.

9:25 p.m. ET — Indiana has scored on its first five possessions, with baskets from Race Thompson, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood, and a three and breakaway lay-up from Miller Kopp. Indiana leads 11-5

9:20 p.m. ET — The usual starters for Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Miller Kopp, Trey Galloway and Jalen Hood-Schifino. Indiana in the home whites. Maryland in black.

9:11 p.m. ET — Tonight's officials are Paul Szelc, Karl Walfon and John Floyd.

8:48 p.m. ET — No. 10 seed Penn State has beaten No. 2 seed Northwestern 67-65 in overtime, and the lower seeds are now 6-2. Projected start time for Indiana now is around 9:20 p.m. ET.

8:30 p. m. ET — In the first game of the night — which is great, by the way — No. 2 seed Northwestern and No. 10 Penn State. Indiana's game will now start well past 9 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET — Indiana opened as a 1.5-point favorite this morning, and the line has held steady most of the day, according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website. Just in the last hour, it's gone up a bit and the Hoosiers are now favored by 2.5 points just prior to tipoff. Here's the latest on the spread, and how both teams have fared all season. CLICK HERE

8:15 p.m. ET — It's been a wild tournament so far. The lower seed won the first five games, before No. 6 seed Maryland finally won in the late game on Thursday night. No. 1 Purdue won on Friday, but No. 13 Ohio State upset No. 4 Michigan State. That's 5-2 for the lower seeds heading into the evening session,The Buckeyes are the first No. 13 seed to reach the semifinals after three straight wins.

8:10 p.m. ET — No Xavier Johnson and Logan Dumcomb for Indiana, of course. Both are out for the year after foot and sinus surgeries, respectively. The other 11 scholarship players are all dressed and out for warm-ups.

8:05 p.m. ET — Some pregame love for Indiana fans. IU student Ryan Farago hit a half-court shot during a State Farm promotion, and earned $19,000.

