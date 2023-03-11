Oklahoma City Millwood boys now a win away from claiming back-to-back Class 3A titles

By Michael Kinney

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Millwood knew holding onto its state championship crown wasn’t going to be easy.

Along with playing one of the toughest regular season schedules in the state, the Falcons had to deal with a myriad of off-the-court challenges as well.

Despite that, when they took the court Friday morning against Crooked Oak, Millwood was one step away from playing for the program’s 17th gold ball, and the Falcons weren’t going to let anyone get in their way.

The Falcons rolled to an 83-50 victory against the Ruf-Nex to earn a spot in the 3A state championship. In the process, they sent out a statement as well.

“We need to come out with intensity because (in Thursday's quarterfinal) we came out kind of slow and we had to make a statement (Friday) because they thought their guards could play with our guards and that's not what it is,” Millwood sophomore Jaden Nickens said. “They thought their bigs could play with our bigs. We came ready to play (Friday).

"We had a chip on our shoulders like we had this whole season and we're just ready to defend the championship again. Back-to-back.”

Valentine's Night: Choctaw guard delivers wild OT finish as Yellowjackets sting Moore in 6A quarterfinals

According to Nickens, it’s that chip on their shoulder that has been key to the Falcons having a chance at defending their crown.

“It's been very big because it's really hard to go back-to-back,” Nickens said. “A lot of people are depending on us to go back-to-back, and that's what we want everybody to see.

"We want everybody to know that we are them and we are still them guys who won last year and this is a whole new team, but we still have the same goal and the same mindset.”

Despite Nickens starting the game on the bench, Millwood got off to a fast start. Zyhir Fisher did most of the early heavy lifting with his aggressive mindset as he appeared to relish the matchup with Crooked Oak guard Tymier Adkins-Freeman.

The Falcons took turns guarding Adkins-Freeman on the other end of the court. Whether it was Fisher or William Mays, the Crooked Oak senior guard attacked his defenders and got into the paint frequently.

However, that wasn’t enough to keep pace with a deep Millwood squad, who led 41-27 at halftime.

The Ruf-Nex didn’t have enough weapons to run with the Falcons. Outside of Adkins-Freeman and Daevion Hill, no other player was able to find their offense.

The Falcons continued to pour it on in the third quarter and they pushed their advantage to 20 before pulling away for the dominant victory.

The Falcons crushed on the boards with a 34-23 advantage and they held the Ruf-Nex to 23.1 percent shooting from the field.

SBLive Oklahoma Top 25 boys basketball rankings: Ranking the teams still alive, plus two champions

“It was mainly just defense and trying to keep it together,” Millwood senior Carlos Strong said. “Stay locked in on defense because it wasn’t going to be easy getting back to state.”

Adkins-Freeman posted 15 points on 5-of-20 shooting. Hill also scored 15 to go along with three rebounds and three blocked shots.

Fisher finished the game with 15 points while Nickens added 14 points, three rebounds and two monster dunks.

Strong, who has just one game left in his high school career, chipped in with 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots. With a shot to go out as a two-time state champ, Strong remarked the game plan will be simple.

“Just finish out,” Strong said. “That's all.”

Metro Christian 67, Prague 57

The Patriots struggled to put away a pesky Red Devils' squad late. But they were able to make the plays on both ends to get the job done and earn a trip to the championship round.

"We knew we could get here,” said Metro Christian’s Wyatt Powell. “This is where we wanted to be all season.

"We knew that (Prague) was going to come in with a chip on their shoulder, but we just came out and dominated; do what we needed to do.”

Powell scored 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting. That includes knocking down three of his five 3-point attempts. The 6-foot-2 junior guard also nabbed eight rebounds and handed out four assists.

Brady Cox also posted 20 points, while Mario Darrington added 15 points.

The Red Devils’ Blestin Miller scored 16 points before fouling out while Cameron Hightower ended with 13 points and six boards.

Oklahoma's best high school boys basketball players: Meet the state's top small forwards

No. 1 Metro Christian (26-2) will face defending champion Millwood (17-10) for the 3A title Saturday at 10 a.m. While the Falcons have made 23 title game appearances in the school’s history, this will be the Patriots' second since 2003.

“I’ve said all year long they are the no. 1 team," Metro Christian coach Bryon Flam said of Millwood. "They deserve to be No. 1. We’re going to come in as the underdog.

"We know we're going home with a ball (Saturday); just depends on which color. So, we’re just going to come out and give everything we have.”

While the odds may seem stacked against them, the Metro Christian players are looking forward to the challenge.

“We’re going to go back to our hotel, scout a little bit and see what they like to do,” Powell said. “But we’re not scared. We know we can go out there and win.”