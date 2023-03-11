Texas (UIL) high school basketball state championship preview: Class 5A team-by-team breakdowns

SBLive Sports takes a closer look at the four teams vying for the Class 5A state title at the 2022-23 UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio

With four months of regular-season competition and five rounds of the postseason now in the rear-view mirror, the road to the Texas high school boys basketball state championships is set to come to an exciting end for the Lone Star State’s most elite teams.

Only 24 out of the state’s 768 total UIL boys basketball squads that reached the playoffs remain standing, with the final four teams in Class 1A-6A converging at the Alamodome in San Antonio for the 2023 UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament from Thursday, March 9, to Saturday, March 11.

Here’s an in-depth look at the four teams vying for the next Class 5A Texas high school basketball state championship at the 2022-23 UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament.

Class 5A state semifinals:

Dallas Kimball Knights (31-2) vs. San Antonio Veterans Memorial Patriots (36-4), 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9th, at the Alamodome in San Antonio

Killeen Ellison Eagles (37-3) vs. Mansfield Summit Jaguars (34-4), 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9th, at the Alamodome in San Antonio

Class 5A state championship game:

Dallas Kimball Knights (31-2)/San Antonio Veterans Memorial Patriots (36-4) vs. Killeen Ellison Eagles (37-3)/Mansfield Summit Jaguars (34-4), 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 11th, at the Alamodome in San Antonio

DALLAS KIMBALL KNIGHTS

Regular-season finish: 31-2 overall, 16-0 finish in District 11-5A, Region II-5A champions

How they got here:

W 63-54 vs. Lancaster in regional finals

W 69-44 vs. Red Oak in regional semifinals

W 67-52 vs. Dallas White in regional quarterfinals

W 75-72 vs. Frisco Heritage in area round

W 75-38 vs. Mesquite Poteet in bi-district round

Head coach: Nick Smith (9th season)

Total UIL state tournament appearances (most recent) : 14 (2022)

Total UIL state championships (most recent) : Six (2014)

Players to watch: Sr. G T’John Brown; Sr. G/F DaCannon Wickware; Sr. G Barrack Holland; Sr. G/F R.J. Osborne

Distance to Alamodome: 270 miles

What’s at stake: The Knights are making their 14th UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament appearance — tying South Oak Cliff to lead Dallas ISD in all-time state tourney berths — and will be looking to redeem themselves after one of their starters was arrested the night before a loss to Beaumont United in the state semifinals. Kimball will be making its third straight state tournament appearance this year and will be searching for its first state championship since 2014, when the Knights reached the 4A state title game four seasons in a row and won three titles.

KILLEEN ELLISON EAGLES

Regular-season finish: 37-3 overall, 14-0 finish in District 22-5A, Region III-5A champions

How they got here:

W 66-50 vs. Fort Bend Marshall in regional finals

W 50-34 vs. Port Arthur Memorial in regional semifinals

W 65-43 vs. College Station A&M Consolidated in regional quarterfinals

W 90-50 vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson in area round

W 66-36 vs. Montgomery Lake Creek in bi-district round

Head coach: Alberto Jones (15th season)

Total UIL state tournament appearances (most recent) : Two (1992)

Total UIL state championships (most recent) : Seeking first UIL boys basketball state title in school history

Players to watch: Sr. G Jamyron Keller; Sr. G Deion Ware; Sr. F Kesean Garland; Jr. G Kristopher White

Distance to Alamodome: 143 miles

What’s at stake: The Eagles make their return to the UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament with a 25-game winning streak intact. Led by Ellison grad Alberto Jones — the program's all-time leader in coaching wins — and Oklahoma State commit Jamyron Keller, the Eagles are hoping to become the first Killeen school to ever hoist a UIL boys basketball state championship trophy.

MANSFIELD SUMMIT JAGUARS

Regular-season finish: 34-4 overall, 13-3 finish in District 8-5A, Region I-5A champions

How they got here:

W 54-47 vs. El Paso Chapin in regional finals

W 55-48 vs. Amarillo in regional semifinals

W 61-37 vs. Mansfield Timberview in regional quarterfinals

W 63-38 vs. Fort Worth Arlington Heights in area round

W 57-48 vs. Colleyville Heritage in bi-district round

Head coach: Emund Prichett (6th season)

Total UIL state tournament appearances (most recent) : Making first UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament appearance in school history

Total UIL state championships (most recent) : None

Players to watch: Sr. G/F Richard Lemboye; Sr. G David Terrell; Sr. F/C David Onyeforo; Sr. G Franck Emmou

Distance to Alamodome: 264 miles

What’s at stake: The Jaguars are making their UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament debut with one of the Lone Star State's deepest lineups. More than half of the players on Summit's 13-man varsity roster are at 6-foot-2 or taller, and no one has scored 50 points against the Jags' defense so far this postseason.

SAN ANTONIO VETERANS MEMORIAL PATRIOTS

Regular-season finish: 36-4 overall, 13-1 finish in District 26-5A, Region IV-5A champions

How they got here:

W 79-63 vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in regional finals

W 69-33 vs. Corpus Christi Miller in regional semifinals

W 46-44 vs. Leander Rouse in regional quarterfinals

W 53-46 vs. San Antonio Sam Houston in area round

W 72-50 vs. Leander Glenn in bi-district round

Head coach: Steve Perez (6th season)

Total UIL state tournament appearances (most recent) : Making first UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament appearance in school history

Total UIL state championships (most recent) : None

Players to watch: Sr. F William Navarro; Jr. G Damarion Dennis; Jr. G Gervai Maeweathers; Sr. F De’von Speed-Edge

Distance to Alamodome: 20 miles

What’s at stake: The Patriots are making their first UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament appearance in the six-year history of their program. San Antonio Veterans Memorial carries a 14-game winning streak into the state tourney and hopes to become the Alamo City's first Class 5A boys basketball state champion since San Antonio Jay in 2009.