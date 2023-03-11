Louisville Men's Basketball Class of 2023 Commitments

Our database for all the Cardinals' commitments in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After taking the head coaching position at the Louisville men's basketball program last March, the 2023 recruiting class marks the first full cycle for head coach Kenny Payne. While the Cardinals' NCAA/IARP case was not resolved until late in the cycle, there is still time for Payne to secure high-ranked prospect in the class.

This post will be consistently updated when players commit, and class ranks will also be updated periodically. Bookmark this page for future reference.

Class Rankings (Updated Mar. 12)

247Sports Class Rank: 2nd in the ACC, 12th nationally

Rivals Class Rank: 2nd in the ACC, 10th nationally

On3 Class Rank: 3rd in the ACC, 16th nationally

Committed Recruits (4):

Kaleb Glenn University of Louisville Athletics

Kaleb Glenn

Position: Small Forward

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 200 pounds

School: La Porta (Ind.) La Lumiere School

Top Offers: Cincinnati, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas A&M, West Virginia

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9735 (67th)

Highlights and Evaluation: Click Here

Commitment Date: September 17, 2021

Curtis Williams Jr. University of Louisville Athletics

Curtis Williams Jr.

Position: Small Forward

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 205 pounds

School: Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice

Top Offers: Alabama, Florida State, Maryland, Notre Dame, Xavier

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9709 (69th)

Highlights and Evaluation: Click Here

Commitment Date: September, 19, 2022

Koron Davis Twitter

Koron Davis

Position: Combo Guard

Measurables: 6-foot-7

School: Los Angeles Southwest (JUCO)

Top Offers: Unknown

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A

Highlights and Evaluation: Click Here

Commitment Date: January 26, 2023

Dennis Evans The U.S. Sun

Dennis Evans

Position: Center

Measurables: 7-foot-1, 210 pounds

School: Riverside (Calif.) Hillcrest

Top Offers: Florida State, Kansas, Minnesota, TCU, Texas

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9859 (38th)

Highlights and Evaluation: Coming Soon

Commitment Date: March 12, 2023

(Photo of Louie: Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports)

