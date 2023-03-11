Louisville Men's Basketball Class of 2023 Commitments
Our database for all the Cardinals' commitments in the 2023 recruiting cycle.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After taking the head coaching position at the Louisville men's basketball program last March, the 2023 recruiting class marks the first full cycle for head coach Kenny Payne. While the Cardinals' NCAA/IARP case was not resolved until late in the cycle, there is still time for Payne to secure high-ranked prospect in the class.
This post will be consistently updated when players commit, and class ranks will also be updated periodically. Bookmark this page for future reference.
247Sports Class Rank: 2nd in the ACC, 12th nationally
Rivals Class Rank: 2nd in the ACC, 10th nationally
On3 Class Rank: 3rd in the ACC, 16th nationally
Committed Recruits (4):
Kaleb Glenn
Position: Small Forward Measurables: 6-foot-6, 200 pounds School: La Porta (Ind.) La Lumiere School Top Offers: Cincinnati, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas A&M, West Virginia 247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9735 (67th) Highlights and Evaluation: Click Here Commitment Date: September 17, 2021
Curtis Williams Jr.
Position: Small Forward Measurables: 6-foot-6, 205 pounds School: Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice Top Offers: Alabama, Florida State, Maryland, Notre Dame, Xavier 247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9709 (69th) Highlights and Evaluation: Click Here Commitment Date: September, 19, 2022
Koron Davis
Position: Combo Guard Measurables: 6-foot-7 School: Los Angeles Southwest (JUCO) Top Offers: Unknown 247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A Highlights and Evaluation: Click Here Commitment Date: January 26, 2023
Dennis Evans
Position: Center Measurables: 7-foot-1, 210 pounds School: Riverside (Calif.) Hillcrest Top Offers: Florida State, Kansas, Minnesota, TCU, Texas 247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9859 (38th) Highlights and Evaluation: Coming Soon Commitment Date: March 12, 2023
