Open in App
Louisville, KY
See more from this location?
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Men's Basketball Class of 2023 Commitments

By Matthew McGavic,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kif3A_0lF5hpf900

Our database for all the Cardinals' commitments in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After taking the head coaching position at the Louisville men's basketball program last March, the 2023 recruiting class marks the first full cycle for head coach Kenny Payne. While the Cardinals' NCAA/IARP case was not resolved until late in the cycle, there is still time for Payne to secure high-ranked prospect in the class.

This post will be consistently updated when players commit, and class ranks will also be updated periodically. Bookmark this page for future reference.

Related: Louisville Men's Basketball 2022-23 Transfer Tracker

Class Rankings (Updated Mar. 12)

  • 247Sports Class Rank: 2nd in the ACC, 12th nationally
  • Rivals Class Rank: 2nd in the ACC, 10th nationally
  • On3 Class Rank: 3rd in the ACC, 16th nationally

Committed Recruits (4):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RFM14_0lF5hpf900
Kaleb Glenn

University of Louisville Athletics

Kaleb Glenn

Position: Small Forward
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 200 pounds
School: La Porta (Ind.) La Lumiere School
Top Offers: Cincinnati, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas A&M, West Virginia
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9735 (67th)
Highlights and Evaluation: Click Here
Commitment Date: September 17, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0URwfF_0lF5hpf900
Curtis Williams Jr.

University of Louisville Athletics

Curtis Williams Jr.

Position: Small Forward
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 205 pounds
School: Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice
Top Offers: Alabama, Florida State, Maryland, Notre Dame, Xavier
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9709 (69th)
Highlights and Evaluation: Click Here
Commitment Date: September, 19, 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Awpyb_0lF5hpf900
Koron Davis

Twitter

Koron Davis

Position: Combo Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-7
School: Los Angeles Southwest (JUCO)
Top Offers: Unknown
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Highlights and Evaluation: Click Here
Commitment Date: January 26, 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ydl8S_0lF5hpf900
Dennis Evans

The U.S. Sun

Dennis Evans

Position: Center
Measurables: 7-foot-1, 210 pounds
School: Riverside (Calif.) Hillcrest
Top Offers: Florida State, Kansas, Minnesota, TCU, Texas
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9859 (38th)
Highlights and Evaluation: Coming Soon
Commitment Date: March 12, 2023

(Photo of Louie: Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Louisville Football: Class of 2024 Offensive Recruits To Watch
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Report: Louisville Reaches Out to Bryant Graduate Transfer Charles Pride
Louisville, KY23 hours ago
Report: Louisville Forward/Center Roosevelt Wheeler Enters Transfer Portal
Louisville, KY5 hours ago
Former Illinois Guard Skyy Clark Commits to Louisville
Louisville, KY22 hours ago
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Drake Bulldogs
Louisville, KY11 hours ago
Report: Louisville Reaches Out to Vanderbilt Transfer Myles Stute
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Louisville Holds Off Miami (Ohio), Wins 10th Straight
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Public memorial scheduled for former U of L basketball star Felton Spencer
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Louisville among finalists for 2024 Prospects Jerrae Hawkins and Jayden Scott
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Watch: Jeff Walz, Louisville Players Preview NCAA Tournament Opener vs. Drake
Louisville, KY2 days ago
14 selected for induction into Ky. High School Basketball Hall of Fame
Elizabethtown, KY2 days ago
'It's just special' | Edelen brothers carry on Sweet 16 tradition at Male High School
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Report: Texans Sign Former Louisville DL Sheldon Rankins
Houston, TX2 days ago
Southern Indiana woman breaking barriers at Jeffersonville distribution center
Jeffersonville, IN1 day ago
Major discount retail chain to close majority of store locations in Kentucky
Lexington, KY1 day ago
This Kentucky City Is Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US
Louisville, KY3 days ago
Louisville doctors preparing for potential influx in ER admissions this holiday weekend
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Reported fire at Roosters on Preston Highway
Louisville, KY10 hours ago
Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump to deliver Breonna Taylor lecture at UofL law school
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Hip Hop Sweet Shop in west Louisville gets national spotlight as it rebuilds after fire
Louisville, KY3 days ago
Okolona Fire: Flames damage Roosters on Preston Highway
Louisville, KY8 hours ago
Louisville odor regulations could get weaker after agreement with Swift Pork Company
Louisville, KY3 days ago
9 Saint Xavier students expelled after school says THC, weapon found
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Louisville juvenile, 2 others injured after crash on Brownsboro Rd. tied to police pursuit in Carrollton
Carrollton, KY2 days ago
Louisville woman to serve 32 years for wrong-way DUI crash on I-64 that killed Indiana couple
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Please Excuse Our Mess! We are building a new web site!
Louisville, KY2 days ago
3 students suffer medical emergencies at Noe Middle School Monday morning
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Louder Than Life's 2023 festival in Louisville headlined by Foo Fighters, Green Day, Avenged Sevenfold
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Couple living next to Iroquois Golf Course want Metro to remove fallen tree
Louisville, KY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy