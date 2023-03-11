Iain Duncan Smith urges ministers to open MI6's Covid files on Wuhan lab theory

If they dismiss the lab leak theory then let's see their intelligence as to why they do so.'
A criticised World Health Organisation investigation carried out with China in 2021 said the lab leak theory was 'extremely unlikely'.
In the US, intelligence relating to the Wuhan Institute of Virology and information on 'potential links' between research done there and the outbreak of Covid-19 is set to be declassified.
US intelligence agencies are divided over whether a lab leak or a spillover from animals is the probable source of the virus.
Representative Michael Turner, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said the American public deserves to know 'how this virus was created and, specifically, whether it was a natural occurrence or was the result of a lab-related event'.
