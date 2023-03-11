Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
Jalen Brunson's Official Status for Clippers vs Knicks Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mGmsY_0lF5hmGC00

A major update in the Clippers vs Knicks game on Sunday.

The LA Clippers and New York Knicks face off in a Sunday afternoon game with potentially huge implications for both teams. The Knicks are going to enter the game a little more shorthanded than they hoped for, too.

The Knicks will be without Jalen Brunson as they take on the LA Clippers due to a sore foot. Brunson returned from a two-game absence on Thursday night against the Sacramento Kings, but then only played 19 minutes due to the recurring foot injury. Knicks fans should expect Immanuel Quickley to rejoin the starting lineup in place of him, and he's a player who has also given the Clippers trouble in his own right. The Clippers love playing the drop coverage and Quickley has found ways to dismantle it numerous times.

This is much more of a must-win game for the LA Clippers compared to it for the New York Knicks. The Clippers are currently the fifth seed in the western conference, only half a game out of the sixth through eighth seed. A loss against the Knicks could potentially drop the Clippers into the eighth seed and back into the play-in tournament. A loss for the Knicks drops them closer to the 6th seed, but they're still 3.5 games above the play-in spot.

The LA Clippers and New York Knicks tipoff at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 11.

