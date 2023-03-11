Breakthrough Evidence On MH370's Disappearance Left Out Of Netflix Docuseries, Aerospace Engineer Claims

netflix

Bombshell evidence overlooked by Netflix’s MH370: The Plane That Disappeared docuseries is being slammed by the aerospace engineer who claims to know the approximate location of the doom Malaysian Airlines jet that vanished in the southern Indian Ocean, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Flight MH370 was traveling from Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia to Beijing Capital International Airport when it disappeared off the radars on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board.

But Richard Godfrey was able to track the plane “from take-off until the end” by monitoring the disturbances or “anomalies” created by the Boeing 777 as it smacked into crisscrossing radio waves — likening the signals to “invisible tripwires.”

netflix

“You can follow that data and you can see where an aircraft may have disturbed the radio signals and you can pick up those disturbances," Godfrey told 60 Minutes Australia .

“In my view, there is no reason why we shouldn’t be preparing a new search and planning for that,” he stated. “It will only take one more search and we will find it.”

Incredibly, Godfrey managed to pinpoint the location of the crash to a 115-square-mile area in the Indian Ocean, which covers part of the 77,000-square-mile area searched by the Australia Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB). That failed search ended in 2018 at a cost of $200 million.

@60MinutesAustralia/youtube

Since MH370 disappeared an hour after takeoff, conspiracy theorists and internet sleuths have issued wild accusations of what happened in the air — and why the massive plane was never located.

In Netflix's three-episode docuseries, Cyndi Hendry , a volunteer satellite researcher, claimed she found pieces of the aircraft in the South China Sea just days after it vanished. She insisted there is “evidence" the plane did not go down in the Indian Ocean where investigators focused.

Malaysian Airlines called off their search in the South China Sea after British-based company Inmarsat showed data that reflected the flight went down over the Indian Ocean — and the search was pivoted indefinitely.

@60MinutesAustralia/youtube

But even as Netflix explored various theories about the crash – Godrey’s findings were left out. He told the aviation website airlinesratings.com the docuseries is “full of misinformation and disinformation” from “questionable sources.”

Godfrey said he was approached last year to participate in the show but declined once he learned of the “sensationalist and speculative nature of the planned production."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

@60MinutesAustralia/youtube

Godrey charged the Malaysian government – which owns the airline, allegedly doesn’t want to find the remains of the aircraft.

“If it turns out for example that the airline or the pilot was in any way responsible then they might be faced with a multimillion-dollar claim so maybe they would prefer that this just quietly went away,” he told 60 Minutes Australia .