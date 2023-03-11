Texans Sign Former Titans WR Robert Woods

The Houston Texans have added a potentially major piece to their new offense, signing former Titans and Rams wide receiver, Robert Woods.

The Houston Texans are in the midst of a major rebuild , and on Friday, they added a major piece to the puzzle, signing former Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams free agent wide receiver, Robert Woods, per reports.

The 30-year-old is set to make $15.25 million over two years, with $10 million fully guaranteed.

The contract is worth up to $17 million if all of the incentives are hit.

Woods was released by the Titans last month after the two parties mutually agree to part ways. He spent just one season with Tennessee before being released.

With Tennessee, Woods caught 53 passes on 91 targets for 527 yards and two touchdowns, playing in all 17 games, and starting 15.

However, Woods enjoyed the best stretch of his career with the Rams under Sean McVay, catching 552 passes for 4,636 yards and 23 touchdowns, with 70 carries for 485 yards and five more scores in 68 games over five seasons.

He also played 57 games over four seasons with the Buffalo Bills before joining the Rams.

With Woods now in tow, the Texans have added a legitimate homerun threat to the outside to pair with Nico Collins and the up-and-coming John Metchie.

The move also likely moves incumbent No. 1 wideout Brandin Cooks one step closer to an exit from the franchise.

Either way, whoever takes over for the Texans at quarterback next season will have a versatile weapon to get the ball to.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen .

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.