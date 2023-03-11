Pfluger to chair House Energy Action Team

Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas

WASHINGTON Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) has been chosen as the Chairman of the Republican Study Committee House Energy Action Team (HEAT) by RSC Chairman Kevin Hern (R-OK).

The House Energy Action Team will supplement ongoing leadership, committee and conference efforts by providing a committed, talented and well-organized group of House members to serve as messengers of House GOP energy policy. HEAT members will champion and communicate effective policies that unleash affordable, reliable American energy to strengthen U.S. national security and bring down costs for consumers.

Pfluger said in the press release: “As the Representative for the Permian Basin — the most prolific oil and gas producing region in the United States — I am committed to telling the story of the men and women of our region who, through hard work and innovation, have unlocked abundant American energy and lifted a billion people out of poverty. The Biden Administration has demonized these very people and this industry in policy and rhetoric. I am excited to lead a well-organized group of Members who are passionate about communicating the benefits of American energy to our national security, our economy, and our American way of life. Thank you to Chairman Hern and Majority Leader Scalise for appointing me to lead this critical initiative.”

Hern said in the press release: “Energy security & energy independence are key to our fiscal future. We need strong leaders in Congress to fight for good energy policies that utilize the many resources we have here in our own backyard. HEAT has done tremendous work under the leadership of Steve Scalise, I’m proud to help continue that work as we bring HEAT under the Republican Study Committee. Our new chairman August Pfluger comes from one of the top energy-producing regions in the country. His passion for saving American energy will help lead energy policy in our majority and restore American energy independence once again.”

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in the press release: “Now more than ever, Americans are concerned with rising energy prices and our nation’s dependence on foreign dictators for oil. Because of President Biden’s anti-American energy policies, we are in a historic energy crisis, and American families are the ones suffering. As someone who had the honor of leading the House Energy Action Team, I want to congratulate RSC Chairman Kevin Hern and Rep. August Pfluger on chairing HEAT through RSC. HEAT plays a vital role in promoting American energy security, and its voice is needed as House Republicans gear up to pass legislation to lower energy costs.”

Majority Whip Tom Emmer said in the press release: “House Republicans are leading the way on a common-sense, all-of-the-above energy approach that makes us more energy independent while lowering costs for hardworking Americans. With RSC Chairman Hern and HEAT Chairman Pfluger at the helm, this will be another great opportunity for House Republicans to go on offense about the ways we’re delivering for the American people.”